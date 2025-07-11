Education Committee report on children’s social care – LGA response

Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, responded to a report by the Education Committee on children’s social care

“With around 1,700 referrals to children’s social care services every day, councils continue to face mounting pressures providing vital support to children and young people.

“We support the Committee’s call for increased funding for early intervention services, which will help to prevent children reaching crisis point and reduce the numbers entering care.

“It is right to recognise the crucial need to support care leavers. We would like to see a government-funded national exemption for care leavers from council tax, prescription charges, and NHS dental and optical costs, to help prevent financial hardship and ensure access to vital services.

“We also back a national fostering recruitment campaign, which could attract more carers and ensure all children in care can grow up in loving homes that meet their needs and support them to thrive. An extension of the kinship fostering allowance pilot or more funding for councils to support kinship fostering could also help to achieve this.”

How to fix children’s social care and restore care leavers’ life chances – report