Education Minister congratulates GCSE students on their results
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has congratulated young people across Wales as they receive their GCSE, Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification results.
This is the first time learners have returned to formal GCSE exams since 2019.
The Minister said:
Congratulations to everyone receiving their results today. You should all be proud of your hard work through the disruption of the last two years.
I welcome these results as we transition back to exams this year – it’s great to see what our learners have achieved.
Don’t be too disappointed and don’t be too hard on yourself if things didn’t quite go to plan today. There are a range of options available to you, whether you’re unsure what to do next, or perhaps you didn’t sit your exams. Get in touch with Careers Wales or your school for support.
Everyone under 25 has the opportunity to enrol in education or training, find work or become self-employed through our Young Person’s Guarantee. Take a look at Working Wales online to find out how to get involved.
I hope you are pleased with your achievements and pob lwc on your next steps.
