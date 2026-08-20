Welsh Government
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Education Minister congratulates learners on GCSE results day
The Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Anna Brychan, has congratulated learners across Wales receiving their GCSE, Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification results.
The Minister joined learners at Llanishen High School, in Cardiff as they collected their results:
I want to congratulate everyone getting their results today. This marks an important point in a young person’s life, but your results do not define your future. Whatever your results there are many opportunities available for you, whether you are heading into further education, apprenticeships or employment.
This is an exciting time to think about your next steps, with support available through your school, Working Wales and Careers Wales.
It is also a proud day for teachers and education staff across Wales who have supported learners throughout their time at school, and I want to thank them for their dedication and support.
You have worked hard for the results you have achieved, and I hope you enjoy celebrating your achievements with family and friends. I wish you Pob Lwc in what you choose to do next.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/education-minister-congratulates-learners-gcse-results-day
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