Education Minister congratulates learners on results day

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has congratulated learners across Wales as A-level, AS, Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification learners received their results this morning.

Learners returned to formal A-level and AS exams and assessments this year, for the first time since 2019. Many vocational learners also received their Level 3 results today.

This year’s GCSE results will be announced next Thursday, 25th August.

The Minister visited Coleg Sir Gar in Llanelli this morning, where he met students collecting their results. He said: