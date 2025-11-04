Education Minister Paul Givan must provide clarity over Israel visit – FDA NI National Officer Robert Murtagh

The FDA’s National Officer for Northern Ireland Robert Murtagh has called on Minister of Education Paul Givan to urgently clarify the use of departmental resources for a recent trip to Israel, including the story published by the Department of Education on Givan’s visit to Ofek School in the Jerusalem District.

Speaking during an appearance on BBC Radio Ulster, Murtagh said Givan must make clear whether he visited the school in his official capacity as Minister:

“If this was in an official capacity, why were officials not present? And if it wasn’t in an official capacity then why did he asked departmental resources to be used to promote the trip?”, he questioned.

Murtagh stressed that “under the Ministerial Code, there is a responsibility on the minister to uphold the political impartiality of the civil service.”

“We cannot tolerate civil servants being brought into political controversy like this,” he added, “and it’s important the minister comes out and clarifies exactly what has happened here.”

As reported by Belfast Live, the FDA also issued a statement urging Givan to clarify the nature of the trip, in which Murtagh said:

“It can come as no surprise to the Minister that this was going to be a politically controversial visit and there would be significant public interest in it.

“The longer this question goes unanswered, the greater the risk that the minister’s actions will sow seeds of doubt in the public’s mind over the appropriate use of taxpayer funded civil service resources.

“Ministers need to ensure that they do not act in a way that threatens the impartiality of the civil service. Paul Givan must urgently answer whether his trip to Israel was undertaken in his official capacity as Minister for Education in the NI Executive or in his own personal or party capacity.”