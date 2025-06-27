Education reforms agreed by Parliament

New qualifications body and independent inspectorate will be established.

The creation of a new national qualifications body, along with an independent education inspectorate, has taken a major step forward after legislation to implement the changes was passed in the Scottish Parliament.

The Education (Scotland) Bill was backed by 69 votes to 47 by MSPs tonight. This includes provisions to replace the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) with a new organisation, Qualifications Scotland.

The office of His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education in Scotland, with enhanced independence, will be created to undertake the education inspection functions that currently sit within Education Scotland.

The final legislation, following Stage 2 and Stage 3 amendments to the Bill initially introduced in June last year, includes measures from all political parties represented on Holyrood’s Education, Children and Young People committee.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth recently said:

“The successful passage of this legislation shows this Government is serious about implementing the changes needed to drive improvement across Scotland’s education and skills system. "The creation of a new national qualifications body is about building the right conditions for reform to flourish; the new body will ensure that knowledge and experience of pupils and teachers are at the heart of our national qualifications offering. The new inspectorate body will also have greater independence and the power to set the frequency and focus of inspections, moving this function away from Ministers, to His Majesty’s Chief Inspector. “Throughout this process, I have been determined to work with other parties on this vital legislation. I am also grateful to teaching unions and other organisations across civic Scotland who contributed to its development. “Taken together our major programme of education and skills reform will bring about the changes needed to meet the needs of future generations of young people."

Background

Qualifications Scotland is expected to become operational in Autumn 2025.

Once appointed, HM Chief Inspector will lead the new education inspectorate, which is expected to become operational in Autumn 2025. The new inspectorate will operate independently, while the Bill passed by Parliament will see Scottish Ministers retain oversight authority and they will be able to request that specific inspections be carried out by the Chief Inspector.

Two elements of reform activity are not part of the Bill’s provisions. These are the revised remit of Education Scotland, which will see it continue as the national education agency but with a focus on the curriculum, and the establishment of a Centre for Teaching Excellence, which will be launched at the start of the new academic year and help support teachers’ professional development.