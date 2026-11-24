Education Secretary travels to China for first UK-China Education Summit in nine years, helping UK universities, colleges, schools and education businesses open up new opportunities.

UK universities, colleges and schools are set to gain access to a range of new opportunities, as the Education Secretary attends the UK-China Education Summit in Beijing on 24 and 25 November.

The Summit will be the first in nine years, bringing together representatives from both countries across their respective education sectors.

Around 150,000 Chinese students currently study at UK universities, contributing £7 billion to the UK economy every year

There are now more than one million alumni of UK universities from China, forming an extraordinary network of people with experience of and connections to the UK. China also has world-leading education institutions, creating opportunities for British students and businesses.

The summit will build on these links by opening up opportunities for UK providers across higher education, technical and vocational education and training, schools, English language teaching and digital education.

The Education Secretary and Chinese Ministers will discuss and agree shape the future direction of the UK-China relationship. Discussions will span the breadth of British education, including higher education, technical and vocational education and training, schools, English language teaching and rapidly developing areas including digital education and education technology.

The Education Secretary will use the summit to pursue cooperation where it benefits Britain while being open about issues that matter to the UK, including freedom of speech and academic freedom. Engagement also provides an important channel for direct and frank conversations where the UK has concerns, including protecting institutions from activity which could damage our national security.

The freedom and independence of our academic institutions is sacrosanct, and we will not accept collaborations which compromise our national security or attempt to benefit covertly from research done in partnership with UK universities.

The Education Secretary yesterday said:

British education is one of our country’s greatest strengths. Expanding that internationally is a massive opportunity for our economy and wider society. Education builds lasting relationships and creates opportunities, but it also gives us the relationships and channels we need to have open and honest conversations. That is why we are putting education at the heart of clear-eyed engagement with China, using Britain’s world-class reputation to support growth, strengthen our global standing and stand up for what matters to Britain.

49 UK delegates from across the education sector will also attend the Summit, to deepen existing relationships and build new partnerships. This includes 18 university leaders, 3 further education leaders, as well as representatives covering awarding bodies, schools, edtech and curriculum providers, English language and assessment, and early years provision.

The summit will put the government’s International Education Strategy into practice, building on the world-leading reputation of British schools, colleges, universities, qualifications and training to make the UK the global partner of choice for education. By creating practical opportunities for UK providers, the government is working towards its ambition to grow education exports to £40 billion a year by 2030, supporting jobs and growth across the country.

International education also builds lasting relationships with the UK, strengthening people-to-people links and our long-term global standing. The UK-China Education Summit, including a delegation of around 50 leaders from the education sector, will bring those aims together, combining high-level engagement with opportunities for British education and strengthening the relationships through which the UK can advance its interests.