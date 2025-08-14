Education Secretary congratulates learners on results day

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, has congratulated learners across Wales who have received their A-level, AS, Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales and vocational qualification results this morning.

She said:

Today marks a significant milestone for students across Wales as they receive their results. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every student, alongside our dedicated teachers and education staff, whose commitment and effort have brought us to this moment.

Every learner opening their results today has earned the right to feel immense pride in what they've accomplished, and these achievements demonstrate remarkable determination.

As you look towards your future, whether that involves starting an apprenticeship, entering employment, or beginning studies at university, I wish you 'pob lwc'.

For those seeking guidance on their next steps, support remains available through your school or college and the Young Person's Guarantee, which provides a range of options.

I will continue to work on raising educational standards and ensure every young person has the support they need to achieve their goals.