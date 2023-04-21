Scottish Government
Education Secretary meets learners ahead of exams
Return to former school as 130,000 learners across Scotland prepare.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has met with staff and learners ahead of this year’s exams.
Returning to the Royal High School in Edinburgh where she previously taught, Ms Gilruth heard about the preparations underway for this year’s exams, which start on Monday and run for five weeks.
Earlier this week the Education Secretary set out plans to rebuild and reshape how education is delivered as part of the Scottish Government's policy prospectus Equality, opportunity, community: New leadership - A fresh start.
Ms Gilruth said:
"I want to thank the pupils and my friends in the teaching staff for welcoming me back to the Royal High School to hear about their preparations for this year’s exams, which start next week.
“During this time we will see around 130,000 learners sitting National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams in a variety of subjects across the whole of Scotland. I would like to thank all learners for their dedication and resilience during what has been another challenging year and importantly I would like to wish them every success and good luck in their exams this year.
“As set out in our policy prospectus this week, I am focused on ensuring that Scotland's education system strives for excellence and equity for all, with a continued focus on closing the poverty-related attainment gap."
