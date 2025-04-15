Education Secretary visits University of Dundee

Taskforce membership is announced.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has met with staff and students as she visited the University of Dundee's School of Life Sciences.

It came as the wider membership of an external Taskforce, set up to advise the University on its current financial challenges, was announced, including business and industry organisations, trades unions, enterprise agencies, NHS and academic representatives.

Visiting the Drug Discovery and Medical Research units at the school, Ms Gilruth heard about how its work has helped contribute to the treatment of conditions like Parkinson's Disease.

The university was ranked top in Biological Sciences in the most recent Research Excellence Framework, a UK-wide assessment of research quality at higher education institutions.

Meeting with university Principal Shane O'Neill, the Education Secretary underlined the Scottish Government's determination to support the University through its current financial challenges, with a wide-ranging package of financial support and expertise in place to help secure its future.

Ms Gilruth yesterday said:

"It was inspiring to hear about the world-leading and life changing work being undertaken at the Life Sciences school here at Dundee. This is vitally important research which underlines the strength of academic excellence and innovation in Scotland "This work and research also has a major impact on inward investment for the area and the Scottish Government is clear it should be a vital component of our knowledge economy for the coming generations. "We know that this unit and the wider Life Sciences school at Dundee attracts students, researchers and cutting-edge companies from across the globe to the city. "That's why this Government has been clear in our determination to ensure that the University of Dundee is fully supported and the wider membership of the taskforce we are setting out today will provide the right mix knowledge and experience to help advise on the current financial challenges.”

Professor Shane O’Neill, Interim Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dundee, yesterday said:

“We are extremely grateful to the Scottish Government for their continued support and we have been delighted to welcome the Cabinet Secretary today to see first hand the impactful work of our researchers in Life Sciences. “We will continue to work with the Government and the Scottish Funding Council towards a secure and successful future for the University, and we will also engage fully with the Advisory Taskforce regarding our wider impact on Dundee, the Tay Cities region and beyond.”

Background

In addition to the Chair Alan Langlands University of Dundee, City of Dundee Council, Scottish Funding Council and the Scottish Government, the membership of the Taskforce will include:

Universities Scotland

Abertay University

University of St Andrews

Dundee and Angus College

Trade Unions representation

Student Union representation

Tay Cities Regional Economic Partnership / City Deal

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Scottish Enterprise

Skills Development Scotland

NHS Education for Scotland

Business representation

Alumni/graduates representation

The Scottish Government has provided £25 million to the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) to support universities like Dundee facing immediate financial challenges. This is on top of £1.1 billion of investment already in the budget for university teaching and research

Deputy First Minister chairs a regular cross-government group in support of SFC and to consider the issues

REF 2021 in Life Sciences | University of Dundee, UK