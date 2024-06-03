Education support for Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children and young people

June is Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month and a chance to celebrate and learn more about the rich culture and heritage of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in Wales.

In 2024 to 2025 the Welsh Government is providing £11m to local authorities to support Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children and young people who experience barriers to learning, accessing the curriculum, or education in general.

In December 2023 new guidance was published to help schools support Gypsy, Roma, Traveller children and young people. Over 40 children and young people from Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in Wales helped contribute to the new guidance by highlighting what’s important to them.

This guidance is an integral part of the work being driven forward by the Welsh Government and statutory bodies, as well as schools, to create and embed an anti-racist education system, and a truly anti-racist Wales by 2030.

The Welsh Government is embedding anti-racism into the education system and driving equity in education, so that every child and young person feels valued in school. Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic histories and experiences are now a mandatory part of the curriculum.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle recently said:

Inclusive practice is vital in our education system so that every child and young person is included, their identities celebrated, and their educational outcomes improved. I encourage everyone, not just teachers and education practitioners, to find out more about the diversity of rich cultures and heritage of our Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in Wales.

Schools such as Monkton Primary School in Pembrokeshire are designing their curriculum focusing not just on their school, but also the distinct character of their local area, with 33% of pupils from the school being from the gypsy traveller community.

Community Focused Schools provide services and activities for the wider community including schools who help Gypsy, Roma and Traveller parents continue their education and develop their skills. At Maindee Primary School in Newport where over 40 languages are spoken, the community focussed approach has had a positive effect on community cohesion and engagement with families. This sense of belonging helps to ensure all learners are supported to reach their full potential.