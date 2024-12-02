Education system must adapt to prepare young people for future of work, techUK survey says

techUK's survey of parents and guardians working in tech reveals room for improvement to prepare young people for the future of work.

Back in 2019, techUK first surveyed parents and guardians working in the tech sector to find out how they felt their children were being prepared for the future of work.

This year, we have conducted a similar survey to assess how those closest to the key drivers of change feel about their children’s future prospects in education and work now, amid rapid developments in technologies such as AI and automation. Our research found that:

Parents are optimistic about opportunities in the AI-enabled future workplace

As we set out in our Making AI work for Britain report, developments in AI and automation technologies are reshaping work and the workforce, changing the types of jobs and tasks comprising the labour market; and with them, the skills needs of businesses and the wider economy.

These shifts have significant implications for those currently in education. According to our survey, 73% of parents and guardians see this as a positive change that will bring new opportunities and eliminate mundane tasks. A majority (64%) are optimistic or very optimistic about future job opportunities for their children, whilst just 12% are pessimistic or very pessimistic.

Beneath the surface, however, there’s a growing unease that our education system is failing to prepare young people for a dynamic world of work.

Confidence in schools’ ability to prepare children for future jobs is moderate

Over half (51%) feel only somewhat confident that today’s schools are preparing children for future job markets, and over a quarter (27%) are very unconfident. These findings indicate there is room for improvement in preparing students for the future of work and, whilst confidence in schooling is mixed, there is a consensus among parents and guardians on the key areas for improvement in the education system.

A significant majority of parents think schools lack focus on core competencies

A mammoth 70% of respondents believe schools are not focusing enough on core competencies like critical thinking and problem-solving—essential human skills that will be imperative in navigating and thriving in a world shaped by AI, automation, and data. This is an even higher percentage than the 65% of our 2019 respondents who said a stronger focus on soft skills was needed in schools.

The latest data reveals that combining these soft skills with technical skills is expected to be crucial in the future workplace, with 68% of parents viewing a mix of soft and technical skills as the ultimate career preparation—an area where education is falling short.

More can be done to integrate technology into the wider curriculum

When it comes to the use of technology in classrooms, 53% of parents and guardians believe teachers use technology moderately well in the classroom, compared to 19% who said it was used slightly well, and 15% who think they use it very well.

For the integration of technology into the wider curriculum, whilst 46% of respondents believed it was integrated moderately well, 26% thought it was integrated only slightly well, and 20% said it wasn’t well integrated at all.

These findings show that whilst there is some recognition from parents that schools and teachers have made efforts to embed technology in their classrooms, views on effectiveness and broader integration are somewhat mixed. This may reflect an inconsistent or differentiated approach across the education system. In any case, the results show there is scope for technology to be better integrated throughout the wider curriculum.

Most children aren’t taking computing qualifications, despite their relevance to future careers

Our survey revealed that 59% of children are not pursuing computing qualifications, despite a continued need for good technical skills, and the fact that 69% of the parents and guardians surveyed feel computing qualifications are either somewhat or highly relevant to their child’s future.

The lacking uptake of computing qualifications by girls, in particular, has been well-publicised, and this trend is reflected in how effectively parents think schools encourage tech education. Only 34% of parents said they were somewhat confident in schools’ ability to encourage tech education for all genders, whilst 25% said they were unconfident in their ability to do so.

A weak student appetite for computing education can be explained in part by a curriculum that is failing to inspire students on the diverse opportunities presented by tech, and neglecting fields like AI, cybersecurity, and environmental sustainability, which respondents highlighted as vital for future careers.

Low uptake of computing qualifications by some groups, coupled with an inconsistent approach to the teaching and integration of technology across schools at earlier ages, means that many students are not leaving school with an adequate computing education.

Parents and guardians in tech feel they can help children to understand future careers

Reflecting on their own roles as parents and guardians, many respondents (24%) believed they should expose children to diverse career paths, while others said they should keep up to date and share information and resources on new and emerging tech (18%).

In affecting schools, around 10% think that they should promote tech careers in schools, and 12% see a need to advocate for curriculum changes.

Degrees may become less important, but parents still prefer their children to go to university

Degrees, once seen as essential, are beginning to lose their lustre—54% believe they will matter less in the future. Instead, pathways like apprenticeships and real-world tech engagement are gaining traction, and employers are increasingly concerned with skills-based hiring.

Despite this shift, 41% of respondents still preferred their children to go to university, compared to 32% who preferred an apprenticeship or degree apprenticeship.

Parents are comfortable with the use of AI in education now, but unsure about the future

The education system must consider how developments in technologies like AI can be harnessed to support educators, develop teaching, and boost outcomes for learners; though careful adoption will be necessary to capitalise on its potential.

Our survey found that whilst a majority of parents are comfortable with the use of AI in the education system now, this percentage drops markedly – from 50% to 35% – when considering its potential use in the future. In fact, when looking to the future, a higher percentage of respondents reported feeling uncomfortable than did comfortable about the use of AI in education.

The education system must adapt to prepare students for the future of work

What is clear from the survey is that there is a strong belief amongst parents and guardians working in tech that more can be done to set their children up for success in the future workplace.

There is a need for a greater emphasis on building the core competencies and soft skills of students, to boost the uptake of computing qualifications, and embed digital technologies and skills across the wider curriculum, to ensure that learners are leaving education with the mix of soft and technical skills needed for future jobs.

techUK and its members were pleased to submit views to the recent Curriculum and Assessment Review Call for Evidence, including recommendations to address many of these issues, and we stand ready to support work to modernise the curriculum and deliver the skills of the future.