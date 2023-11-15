Educational charity rings up three accolades at North East Contact Centre Awards 2023

One of the UK’s largest awarding organisations has claimed a hat-trick of prizes at a celebration of the region’s contact centre professionals.

Educational charity and leaders in vocational and technical learning NCFE saw Kate Glew named Inspirational Leader, Magenta Sharp win Support Superstar, and Nicky Anderson successful in the Service Team Leader category.

The triumph represents a clean sweep for the organisation, which is currently celebrating its 175th anniversary year, as it was victorious in all three of the awards it had been shortlisted for on the night.

Brian Queen, Head of Customer Service at NCFE, yesterday said: