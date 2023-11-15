NCFE
Educational charity rings up three accolades at North East Contact Centre Awards 2023
One of the UK’s largest awarding organisations has claimed a hat-trick of prizes at a celebration of the region’s contact centre professionals.
Educational charity and leaders in vocational and technical learning NCFE saw Kate Glew named Inspirational Leader, Magenta Sharp win Support Superstar, and Nicky Anderson successful in the Service Team Leader category.
The triumph represents a clean sweep for the organisation, which is currently celebrating its 175th anniversary year, as it was victorious in all three of the awards it had been shortlisted for on the night.
Brian Queen, Head of Customer Service at NCFE, yesterday said:
“It’s an amazing achievement for NCFE and the Customer Support team to be recognised at the North East Contact Centre Awards (NECCA).
“We were up against some huge organisations and some really talented individuals in the three categories that we were shortlisted in, and to come away with all three awards is an unbelievable achievement.
"It’s a credit to the work that the full team put in, each and every day, to ensure that we are supporting our customers to make sure that no learner is left behind.
“I’d like to thank the team for their continued support and the NECCA judges for the time, focus and attention that they have put into recognising great talent in the North East.”
