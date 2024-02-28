Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Effective implementation of CPTPP required says Lords Committee
The International Agreements Committee believes that the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) could be of strategic importance, but effective implementation will be key to maximising any potential benefits for British businesses.
- Report: Scrutiny of international agreements: UK accession to the Comprehensive Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (HTML)
- Report: Scrutiny of international agreements: UK accession to the Comprehensive Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (PDF)
- Inquiry: UK accession to Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)
- International Agreements Committee
Report
In its report, the Committee reports the Accession Protocol of the United Kingdom to CPTPP – a free trade agreement between 11 countries, now accounting for 15% of global GDP - to the House for special attention and debate.
The Committee notes that the economic gains of accession are limited, though accession does offer new market access to Malaysia and Brunei. The Committee expresses concern about the extent to which businesses in general, and SMEs in particular, will be able to take advantage of the new provisions in CPTPP.
The Committee acknowledges potential strategic advantages of greater engagement in the region afforded via CPTPP membership – but notes that the primary function of CPTPP is as a trade agreement. The report recognizes some value in using CPTPP as a forum for cooperation with like-minded countries to discuss shared challenges in international trade. However, against the backdrop of a more protectionist global trade environment, the utility of CPTPP as a rallying point is likely to be limited, the Committee suggests.
The Committee also welcomes the current consultation on the forthcoming ‘General Review’ of CPTPP, which takes place among all members this year. It calls on the Government to set out and publish its priorities for the review, and for a longer-term plan for the development of CPTPP.
Chair's comments
Lord Goldsmith, Chair of the International Agreements Committee said:
“As of July 2023 the UK is the twelfth country to join and the second largest economy after Japan. For the UK, CPTPP is more than a trade agreement. It also forms a part of the Government strategy to deepen its engagement with the Indo-Pacific region.
“If the potential economic benefits are to reach beyond the current marginal predictions for growth, the Government needs to engage proactively with UK businesses in an ongoing dialogue. We have recommended a task force to build the overall capacity of UK businesses to use CPTPP.
“Furthermore, an expanded membership of CPTPP could open up new markets for UK goods and services. We call on the Government to explain in their response to this report what impact they expect future accessions to have on the ability of the CPTPP to innovate and modernise.
“Lastly, we welcome the improvements made in consultation with the devolved nations, and reiterate our call for the Government to continue to provide detailed, timely, transparent and comprehensive engagement to ensure that the views of the devolved administrations are clearly represented throughout negotiations.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/448/international-agreements-committee/news/200113/effective-implementation-of-cptpp-required-says-lords-committee/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes Third Report28/02/2024 12:10:00
The Committee recommends various changes intended to make amending stages of public bills more efficient.
Government encouraged to engage fully with EAC recommendations for boosting financial sector’s role in achieving net zero23/02/2024 16:10:00
The Government has confirmed that it will not introduce quarterly reporting on how it is meeting net zero targets while enhancing energy security when it rolls out new oil and gas licences in the North Sea.
Parliament must vote on Pacific trade deal before the UK joins, Committee says20/02/2024 11:25:00
MPs on the Business and Trade Committee have called for the Government to allow lawmakers a debate and a vote on joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade bloc.
Homecare medicines services: an opportunity lost—Lords committee ask Government for clarification19/02/2024 11:25:00
In November 2023, the Public Services Committee published its report into the Homecare medicines services provision and raised its concerns about the sector.
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes Second Report13/02/2024 12:05:00
The Committee has proposed a new Standing Order which, if agreed by the House, would temporarily exclude from the parliamentary estate any member who had been formally charged with a serious violent or sexual offence.
Urgent reform needed to improve independence, accountability and performance of UK regulators08/02/2024 16:05:00
The Industry and Regulators Committee has raised significant concerns over the role of UK regulators, their ability to operate with genuine independence from Government, and how they are held to account.
Chair Comment: Reform of dental contract ‘missing piece’ from government recovery plan08/02/2024 13:05:00
Health and Social Care Committee Chair Steve Brine MP yesterday responded to the publication of the government’s Plan to Recover and Reform NHS Dentistry.
Bank of England has taken a leap in the dark on quantitative tightening, Treasury Committee concludes07/02/2024 14:05:00
The Treasury Committee concludes the Bank of England’s programme of active quantitative tightening is a leap in the dark as the Bank has not been able to fully consider the broader economic consequences.
AI regulatory gap analysis a welcome first step towards addressing AI governance challenges, says Committee Chair07/02/2024 13:05:00
Following the publication of a command paper setting out the Government’s plans for artificial intelligence (AI) regulation, the Chair of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, Rt Hon Greg Clark MP, has welcomed further details of its intended approach.