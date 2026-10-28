Scottish Government
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Efforts continue to connect households back to grid
Conditions improve but coastal flood risk remains.
A meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR) has heard how improving conditions have allowed utility companies to re-connect the majority of the more than 150,000 households who experienced power loss due to Storm Boelo and continuing stormy conditions.
The current yellow wind warning is due to expire earlier than planned on Tuesday 27 October at 6pm, covering northern areas of the country. However, Ministers are urging those in coastal areas to remain vigilant as a yellow risk of coastal flooding is still in place on Tuesday and through to Wednesday in northern parts of mainland Scotland and the Northern Isles.
Ministers were told by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) how 19,000 meals have been distributed to households impacted by the conditions
SGoRR was chaired by Justice Secretary Neil Gray and attended by Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth, Social Justice and Housing Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, Economy, Tourism and Transport Secretary Stephen Flynn and Community Safety Minister Kirsten Oswald.
Mr Gray said:
“Large parts of Scotland have experienced major disruption due to the impacts of Storm Boelo, plus the gale-force winds and heavy rain Monday and Tuesday this week.
“Around 150,000 households have experienced power cuts, and I would like to thank the emergency responders and utility workers who have been working in very challenging conditions, making it incredibly hard to return services.
“Whilst the worst of the conditions are due to ease, the recovery effort continues and the Scottish Government, alongside our local resilience partners, will continue to support businesses and communities who have been impacted by flooding and power outages. I would also urge coastal communities to continue to listen to updates from the Met Office and SEPA as the risk of flooding is still in place until Wednesday.
“SGoRR will continue to monitor the situation overnight and respond where appropriate.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/efforts-continue-to-connect-households-back-to-grid/
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