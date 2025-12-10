Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
Efforts to share best practices on AI measurement and evaluations driven forward through the International Network for Advanced AI Measurement, Evaluation and Science
Network members representing major global economies have committed to re-double their shared focus on the science of AI measurement and evaluations following their latest round of talks in San Diego last week.
- The International Network of AI Safety Institutes becomes the International Network for Advanced AI Measurement, Evaluation and Science
- Group’s re-focus reflects long-term priorities and pace of AI development, with the UK taking on the role of Network Coordinator
- Changes confirmed following latest gathering of the group in San Diego
The meeting confirmed the International Network of AI Safety Institutes’ transition into the International Network for Advanced AI Measurement Evaluation and Science, reflecting its evolving priorities to ensure the science of AI measurement and evaluation can continue to keep pace with the technology’s development.
The UK now takes on a Network Coordinator role as part of the changes, which will see it helping shape efforts to rigorous approaches to scientific measurements of AI across the globe.
Established in November 2024, the Network brings together Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Japan, Kenya, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States to build shared scientific understanding and internationally recognised approaches for measuring and evaluating the capabilities of advanced AI.
Since its creation, the Network has exchanged knowledge on AI evaluation and measurement to help countries align on best practices. Boosting public trust in the technology is vital to AI adoption - helping to unlock groundbreaking innovations, deliver new jobs, and forge new opportunities for businesses and innovators to scale up and succeed.
The update reflects the Network’s ongoing evolution. The San Diego meeting took place alongside NeurIPS, one of the world’s leading AI research conferences, offering an opportunity for deeper exchanges between government, academia, and industry.
AI Minister Kanishka Narayan yesterday said:
Trust in AI isn’t a choice – it’s a necessity. That’s why the Network’s mission, and our new role as its coordinator, is to make trust the foundation of progress.
By bringing nations together on evaluation and research, we’ll lead from the front, shape the global future of AI, and unlock its benefits for everyone.
Adam Beaumont, Interim Director of the AI Security Institute, yesterday said:
Advanced AI systems are being developed and deployed globally, so our approach to evaluating them has to be global too. That is why this Network is so important.
Our focus will be on supporting partners to develop rigorous, practical ways of testing advanced AI.
