Egg labelling requirements amended to support industry through bird flu outbreaks

Egg producers and packers will no longer need to change how eggs are labelled during an outbreak of avian influenza under measures announced yesterday (27 August) by the Government.

Currently, when mandatory housing measures are introduced to protect birds from the spread of disease, eggs from free-range birds can only continue to be labelled as ‘free-range’ for 16 weeks after the housing order has come into effect - the existing ‘derogation’ period under the Egg Marketing Standards Regulations. After that period, these eggs must then be labelled as barn eggs.

In both 2021-22 and 2022-3, the 16-week derogation period was exceeded by six and seven weeks respectively, which led to significant costs for industry as egg packaging had to be changed to comply with legislation.

The amends to existing legislation, which will be introduced through a Statutory Instrument later this year, will mean that free-range eggs can continue to be labelled as such throughout mandatory housing measures.

The move will cut unnecessary red tape and costs for British producers while also strengthening supply chain and maintaining consumer confidence.

Daniel Zeichner, Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs yesterday said:

We understand the pressures facing the egg producing sector and the crippling impact that avian influenza outbreaks can have on their businesses. Removing the need to change labels on eggs and packaging will help them keep costs down and remain competitive. This Government will restore stability and confidence in the sector introducing a new deal for farmers to boost rural economic growth and strengthen food security alongside nature’s recovery.

The UK has self-declared freedom from HPAI for Great Britain with effect from 29 March 2024. There are currently no outbreaks of HPAI in poultry or other captive birds in the UK. However, HN51 continues to be found in wild birds in Great Britain and across Europe and keepers should remain vigilant and practice stringent biosecurity to protect the health and welfare of their birds.

The proposal to remove this derogation period for England and Scotland was supported by the majority of respondents to an eight-week consultation undertaken earlier this year.

