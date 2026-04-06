Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
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Egg-cellent time for chatting with your kids about what they're seeing online this Easter
As millions of children enjoy the Easter holidays, the government is stepping up to take the pressure off parents battling to keep their children safe online
- Parents can access the government’s free ‘You Won’t Know until You Ask’ campaign, which provides practical tools and conversation starters to help families talk about harmful online content over the school holidays
- The government is taking tough action to make tech platforms do more to protect children online, with a landmark consultation open until 26 May setting out proposals including minimum age limits for social media and overnight curfews on addictive features
- New government guidance published last week sets out clear, judgement-free advice on healthy screen time for children under 5
We’re halfway through the Easter holidays - and with a long weekend there’s plenty of time left for chocolate eggs, family time, and, let’s be honest, a whole lot of screen time.
Parents across the country are navigating that daily balancing act with screens - wondering what their children are seeing, how much time they’re spending online, and whether they’re doing enough to keep them safe. It’s a lot to carry, and it shouldn’t all fall on families.
That’s why the government is preparing to take tough action to make tech platforms take responsibility - and at the same time giving parents the free, practical tools they’ve been asking for, so they feel supported rather than on their own.
The landmark consultation on children’s online safety, which is open right now, sets out some of the most ambitious proposals ever put forward by any government - including minimum age limits for social media, overnight curfews on addictive features like infinite scrolling and autoplay, and tighter restrictions on AI chatbots for young people.
The government has promised to act quickly on the findings, and new legal powers mean ministers can move within months rather than waiting years for new legislation. The response has already been significant, over 38,000 people have had their say in just the first month since it launched. The consultation closes on 26 May and there are dedicated versions for both parents and young people - so this is a real chance for families to shape what happens next.
Online Safety Minister, Kanishka Narayan, said:
I’ve been hearing from parents and children across the country, and it’s clear this matters deeply to families. Platforms must be held accountable - and they will be. We are taking action to make sure they meet their responsibilities.
But I’ve also heard that parents want support, not just reassurance. Regulation alone won’t change culture overnight, and that’s why we’re giving families free, practical tools to have those conversations at home. We want every family to feel equipped and confident, not overwhelmed.
Alongside this, the government is also reminding parents about its ‘You Won’t Know until You Ask’ campaign, a no-nonsense and free toolkit packed with practical advice to help mums and dads feel confident starting those conversations, without it turning into a row at the dinner table. Over 120,000* families have already visited the campaign website since it launched in February, with thousands** setting weekly reminders to check in with their children about what they’re seeing online.
With another week of the school holidays ahead, there’s never been a better time to take five minutes to explore what your children are seeing online. A simple question can go a long way and the government’s free guidance is there to help when you need it.
You can access the free ‘You Won’t Know until You Ask’ guidance at Help your child stay safe online - Kids Online Safety. The screen time guidance is available at the Best Start in Life website. To take part in the consultation, visit GOV.UK.
Notes to editors
*Source: Microsoft Clarity website data
**Source: InVibes advertising data
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/egg-cellent-time-for-chatting-with-your-kids-about-what-theyre-seeing-online-this-easter
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