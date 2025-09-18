Chatham House
Egypt now sees Israel as an imminent threat
EXPERT COMMENT
At an emergency summit in Doha, President Sisi escalated his rhetoric on Israel - and may now seek to revive Cairo’s vision of an Arab military alliance.
Leaders from across the Middle East gathered at an emergency summit in Doha on 15 September to condemn Israel’s 9 September strike against Hamas negotiators in Qatar. The summit’s joint communique called for all states to ‘review diplomatic and economic relations’ with Israel, and ‘initiate legal proceedings against it’.
At the summit, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi sharply escalated his rhetoric on Israel, seeming to describe the country as an ‘enemy’. That is the first time he has used such language since taking office in 2014.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/09/egypt-now-sees-israel-imminent-threat
