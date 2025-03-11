Chatham House
|Printable version
Egypt’s plan for Gaza may have thwarted Trump’s ‘riviera’ for now. But its loopholes need to be fixed
EXPERT COMMENT
US involvement is essential to a credible peace. Israel-Saudi normalization may be key to unlocking President Trump’s support for the Arab plan.
Egypt has finally presented its ‘day after’ plan to rebuild Gaza. It is deeper, more detailed, and far more realistic than President Donald Trump’s damaging proposal for a US takeover of the strip and the removal of its people.
While Hamas has expressed support for the Egyptian plan, the proposal is unlikely to succeed without substantial modifications.
Initially, Israel dismissed the plan, arguing that it fails to address the realities on the ground. The US also appeared sceptical. However, the US special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, later downplayed the Trump administration’s concerns, describing the plan as ‘a good faith first step from the Egyptians’.
Israel’s outright rejection appears to be a calculated move aimed at thwarting the plan before it can take root, thereby facilitating the displacement of Palestinians. To resolve the current impasse, Cairo should address several weaknesses in its security and governance provisions, making it more palatable to the White House, Israel, Hamas, and Arab states.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/03/egypts-plan-gaza-may-have-thwarted-trumps-riviera-now-its-loopholes-need-be-fixed
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
PKK leader Ocalan’s historic call to disarm could go to waste without external guarantors10/03/2025 12:20:00
Without third party mediation between Turkey and Kurdish groups, it may be difficult to overcome the many barriers that have stymied past attempts to bring about peace.
What Ukraine can teach Europe and the world about innovation in modern warfare07/03/2025 12:20:00
President Trump’s suspension of US military aid to Ukraine underscores the urgent need for Europe to absorb the lessons from Ukraine’s war.
Picking up the pieces after the Trump–Zelenskyy summit: Europe has mobilized, but the road will be bumpy06/03/2025 11:15:00
Following the extraordinary events of 28 February, Europe needs unity and resolve to defend Ukraine and help repair Kyiv’s relations with Washington.
Nigeria’s economy needs the naira to stay competitive04/03/2025 15:10:00
To secure long-term growth, the government must resist the temptation to fight inflation by letting the naira strengthen against the dollar.
First USAID closes, then UK cuts aid: what a Western retreat from foreign aid could mean04/03/2025 12:20:00
Emergency programmes are already in disarray, while in the long term, revisionist powers like China will seize chances to build influence.
Europe’s leaders are finding a way to deal with Trump – but clarity on Ukraine remains elusive03/03/2025 15:10:00
Washington hosted a week of relatively friendly talks. But discussions of European security were not productive.
The economics of the new Monroe Doctrine27/02/2025 12:20:00
President Trump’s actions seem to indicate a hemispheric US foreign policy emerging. There is a bleak logic behind that approach.
It’s not too late for the US to back Ukraine – for its own benefit25/02/2025 09:20:00
To the Trump administration, pleasing Russia looks like it solves major problems. But experience shows that those who try, live to regret it.