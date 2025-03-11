Egypt’s plan for Gaza may have thwarted Trump’s ‘riviera’ for now. But its loopholes need to be fixed

EXPERT COMMENT

US involvement is essential to a credible peace. Israel-Saudi normalization may be key to unlocking President Trump’s support for the Arab plan.

Egypt has finally presented its ‘day after’ plan to rebuild Gaza. It is deeper, more detailed, and far more realistic than President Donald Trump’s damaging proposal for a US takeover of the strip and the removal of its people.

While Hamas has expressed support for the Egyptian plan, the proposal is unlikely to succeed without substantial modifications.

Initially, Israel dismissed the plan, arguing that it fails to address the realities on the ground. The US also appeared sceptical. However, the US special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, later downplayed the Trump administration’s concerns, describing the plan as ‘a good faith first step from the Egyptians’.

Israel’s outright rejection appears to be a calculated move aimed at thwarting the plan before it can take root, thereby facilitating the displacement of Palestinians. To resolve the current impasse, Cairo should address several weaknesses in its security and governance provisions, making it more palatable to the White House, Israel, Hamas, and Arab states.

