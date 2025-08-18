Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
EHRC calls for proportionate policing to protect fundamental protest rights
Human rights watchdog writes to Home Secretary over concerns about policing of recent demonstrations.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) recently (15 August 2025) written to the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley calling for clearer guidance to ensure policing responses to protests are proportionate and protect fundamental rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.
The letter follows reports of police engagement with individuals participating in peaceful protests relating to events in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel that are not linked to any proscribed organisation. The Commission has expressed concern that heavy-handed or blanket policing approaches risk creating a chilling effect on the exercise of democratic rights.
The EHRC acknowledges the complex challenges facing law enforcement in maintaining public order whilst recognising its duty as Britain's National Human Rights Institution in advising government and other public authorities on meeting their responsibilities to uphold human rights.
The EHRC’s letter emphasises that any restriction on protest rights must meet established legal tests – being prescribed by law, pursuing a legitimate aim, and being necessary and proportionate in a democratic society.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, recently said:
“The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy and must be protected even when dealing with complex and sensitive issues. We recognise the genuine challenges the police face in maintaining public safety, but we are concerned that some recent responses may not strike the right balance between security and fundamental rights.
“Our role as the national human rights institution is to uphold the laws that safeguard everyone’s right to fairness, dignity and respect. When we see reports of people being questioned or prevented from peaceful protests that don't support proscribed organisations, we have a duty to speak out.
“We urge the government and police authorities to ensure that all officers receive clear and consistent guidance on their human rights obligations in relation to protest to help maintain the appropriate balance between public safety and the protection of essential human rights.”
The EHRC has offered to provide further expertise to support the police in providing guidance which ensures the appropriate balance between public safety and the protection of essential human rights.
Notes to Editors:
- The full letter is available on the EHRC website.
- The EHRC is Britain's independent equality and human rights regulator and ‘A status’ National Human Rights Institution (NHRI). Its role is to make the country a fairer place by enforcing and upholding the laws that safeguard everyone’s right to fairness, dignity and respect.
- The letter follows previous correspondence with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner in 2023 relating to similar issues.
