Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
EHRC comment on judicial review challenge brought by Good Law Project
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission comment on judicial review challenge brought by Good Law Project
"The court has not granted permission for this claim to proceed. It has deferred its decision to a later hearing, requiring the claimants to amend their claim to clarify what they are challenging and on what basis.
“The claimant’s case challenged our interim update. We published this following the Supreme Court’s judgment in For Women Scotland v The Scottish Ministers to help organisations understand their legal obligations. Whilst not a comprehensive statement of the law, it provides an accurate summary which is consistent with the Equality Act 2010 and Human Rights Act 1998.
"We will continue to focus on updating our statutory Code of Practice on Services, Public Functions and Associations following our recent public consultation."
