Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
EHRC completes review of evidence from government on single-sex space policies
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has completed its review of evidence from the UK Government's 2024 call for input exercise on single-sex spaces and is taking regulatory action where policies misrepresent equality law.
In May 2024, the previous government launched a "call for input" seeking examples of policies that wrongly suggest people have a legal right to access single-sex spaces and services according to their self-identified gender. The government referred 404 examples to the EHRC for review.
Following its analysis, the EHRC identified policies that misrepresented the Equality Act 2010, including from organisations across the policing, education and health sectors.
The EHRC is now writing to 19 organisations asking them to review policies that contain language wrongly suggesting there is an automatic legal right to access single-sex spaces based on self-identification.
As the national regulator for equality and human rights in Great Britain, the EHRC has a statutory duty to promote compliance with equality law.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“We have completed our review of the evidence referred to us by government and are taking proportionate regulatory action where we have identified policies that misrepresent the law.
“These policies contain specific language that wrongly suggests there is an automatic legal right to access single-sex spaces based on self-identification. Organisations need to ensure their policies accurately reflect the law as it stands.
“This is proportionate regulatory action affecting a small number of organisations across different sectors as part of our statutory duty to promote compliance with equality law. We remain committed to supporting both women's rights and trans people's rights within the existing legal framework.”
The organisations must respond with assurances that policies will be withdrawn and to set out any proposed timetable to revise their policies. The EHRC will monitor compliance and consider further regulatory action if necessary.
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/ehrc-completes-review-evidence-government-single-sex-space-policies
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Welsh Government must do more to uphold disabled people’s rights, warns equality watchdog25/08/2025 10:15:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has urged the Welsh Government to commit to measurable improvement for disabled people, in response to their recent consultation on the draft Disabled People’s Rights Plan.
Lidl signs legal agreement with equality regulator to prevent sexual harassment21/08/2025 10:10:00
Lidl GB (Lidl Great Britain Limited) has signed a legal agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.
Met Police’s use of facial recognition tech must comply with human rights law, says regulator20/08/2025 14:05:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has called on the Metropolitan Police to ensure that its use of live facial recognition technology (LFRT) complies with human rights law.
EHRC calls for proportionate policing to protect fundamental protest rights18/08/2025 13:25:00
Human rights watchdog writes to Home Secretary over concerns about policing of recent demonstrations.
Human rights watchdog writes to Home Secretary over concerns about policing of recent demonstrations15/08/2025 15:20:00
EHRC calls for proportionate policing to protect fundamental protest rights
EHRC publishes new research on socio-economic duty implementation ahead of introduction in England07/08/2025 16:15:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission has published new research examining how the socio-economic duty operates in Scotland and Wales, as the UK government considers introducing similar legislation in England.
EHRC comment on judicial review challenge brought by Good Law Project31/07/2025 10:15:00
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission comment on judicial review challenge brought by Good Law Project
EHRC publishes annual report and accounts for 2024-2522/07/2025 13:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published its annual report and accounts for the 2024-25 financial year, ending 31 March 2025.
Consultation on updates to services Code of Practice closes01/07/2025 13:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has closed its consultation on updates made to its Code of Practice for services, public functions and associations, following the Supreme Court’s judgment in For Women Scotland v Scottish Ministers.