EHRC ‘disappointed’ in Supreme Court care home judgment

The Equality and Human Rights Commission intervened in an appeal brought by the mother of Jackie Maguire, a person who had Down’s syndrome and learning disabilities.

Jackie became critically ill while living in a care home, where she was detained under Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, and sadly she later died in hospital.

We argued that people like Jackie Maguire, who are detained because they lack the capacity to decide their care and where they should live, should be owed the same level of human rights protection as other vulnerable groups, such as those detained in mental health hospitals, prisons or police custody. This would have allowed the jury at Ms Maguire's inquest to comment on the alleged failings by those caring for her.

The Supreme Court decided yesterday that people who live in care homes who are deprived of their liberty for their own good are not in the same situation as prisoners and other similar groups. They have the same human rights protections that apply to the general population.

Marcial Boo, Chief Executive for the Equality and Human Rights Commission said: