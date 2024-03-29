Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
EHRC helps lab assistant win settlement after he was fired by boss who claimed he had been radicalised
A student lab assistant has received a financial settlement from his former employer, Micropathology Ltd, following allegations of race and religious discrimination.
Micropathology Ltd, based in Coventry, sacked Waqas Rai, 23, without notice on 31 December 2021. The Equality and Human Rights Commission has supported his case.
Months after his dismissal, Mr Rai’s former manager gave a university lecture which was recorded and uploaded online. In the recording, the manager could be heard openly discussing the reasons for Mr Rai’s dismissal and saying he thought he had been ‘radicalised’.
In later correspondence with the university, the manager explicitly compared Mr Rai to ‘the man who killed the MP in Southend’, saying his ‘very intelligent’ but ‘totally passive’ behaviour was an indication that he had been radicalised. Sir David Amess MP was killed in 2021 by Ali Harbi Ali, who was convicted of murder and the preparation of terrorist acts.
Mr Rai’s discrimination claim against his former employer was taken to an employment tribunal, but the parties settled before a final hearing. The settlement does not contain an admission of liability on the part of Micropathology Ltd, but they have published a public statement regarding the case and committed to carrying out equality and diversity training.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission provided funding and assistance with the case as part of its legal support scheme for race discrimination cases.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
The manner of Waqas’s dismissal, and the comments subsequently made about him in an attempt to justify it, are totally unacceptable. Everyone has the right to go to work without worrying they’re going to be treated differently because of their race or religion.
"On this occasion the comments were shared publicly, but it doesn’t matter whether they were made in a lecture hall, a laboratory, an office or even in an email – discrimination should not be tolerated anywhere.
"As Britain’s equality watchdog, we will continue to use our unique powers to uphold the law and prevent discrimination in the workplace.
Waqas Rai said:
I couldn’t believe it when I first heard what was said about me in the recording. I just felt so angry and confused.
"It has really affected my mental health and made me feel anxious about continuing to work in the industry. Every time I join a new institution or start a new job, I feel like I’m always going to be paranoid about what people think. I worry I’m not able to be myself because of what people might be thinking about me.
"I hope that sharing my experience can help prevent it from happening to others in the future, but to anyone who’s been treated like I have, I want to say that there is help out there. I’d like to thank my lawyer and the Equality and Human Rights Commission for their support.
The claimant was represented by Asif Timol of Fairmont Legal, with support from the Islamophobia Response Unit.
Asif Timol said:
This case has had a significant impact on my client, but I hope the settlement will help heal the damage caused.
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/media-centre/news/ehrc-helps-lab-assistant-win-settlement-after-he-was-fired-boss-who-claimed-he
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Uber Eats courier wins payout with help of equality watchdog, after facing problematic AI checks27/03/2024 09:10:00
An Uber Eats driver has received a financial settlement, following allegations that facial recognition checks required to access his work app were racially discriminatory, which led to him being unable to access the Uber Eats app to secure work.
Equality watchdog advises government on gender questioning children guidance for schools14/03/2024 16:20:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has responded to the Department for Education’s consultation on its draft guidance on gender questioning children for schools and colleges.
Human rights watchdog calls on governments to end violence against women and girls07/03/2024 15:20:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) today published its analysis of the UK and Welsh Governments’ performance in upholding the Istanbul Convention, which commits both governments to tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG). The report looks at the progress made in protecting women and girls across England and Wales from violence.
Regulator provides advice for employers on menopause and the Equality Act22/02/2024 13:25:00
New guidance on menopause in the workplace, setting out employer’s legal obligations under the Equality Act 2010, was issued yesterday by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Pontins served with unlawful act notice by equality watchdog after race discrimination investigation15/02/2024 12:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has served Pontins with an unlawful act notice after an investigation found multiple instances of race discrimination against Irish travellers at the holiday park operator.
University of Bristol v Abrahart: equality watchdog responds to judgment in landmark case15/02/2024 09:05:00
The High Court yesterday (14 February 2024) ruled that the University of Bristol failed to make reasonable adjustments for a 20-year-old female student who suffered social anxiety.
Irish Traveller settles race discrimination claim with support from equality watchdog01/02/2024 11:15:00
An Irish Traveller has received a settlement after he was allegedly discriminated against when a pub in Cardiff refused to host his daughter’s Christening.
Rights watchdog responds to Safety of Rwanda Bill30/01/2024 09:25:00
The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill risks damaging the UK’s human rights legal framework and breaching its obligations under international law, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has told MPs and Peers.
Statement regarding the Department for Education’s guidance for schools and colleges in England on gender questioning children20/12/2023 12:20:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission comments on the Department for Education’s guidance for schools and colleges in England on gender questioning children