EHRC helps lab assistant win settlement after he was fired by boss who claimed he had been radicalised

A student lab assistant has received a financial settlement from his former employer, Micropathology Ltd, following allegations of race and religious discrimination.

Micropathology Ltd, based in Coventry, sacked Waqas Rai, 23, without notice on 31 December 2021. The Equality and Human Rights Commission has supported his case.

Months after his dismissal, Mr Rai’s former manager gave a university lecture which was recorded and uploaded online. In the recording, the manager could be heard openly discussing the reasons for Mr Rai’s dismissal and saying he thought he had been ‘radicalised’.

In later correspondence with the university, the manager explicitly compared Mr Rai to ‘the man who killed the MP in Southend’, saying his ‘very intelligent’ but ‘totally passive’ behaviour was an indication that he had been radicalised. Sir David Amess MP was killed in 2021 by Ali Harbi Ali, who was convicted of murder and the preparation of terrorist acts.

Mr Rai’s discrimination claim against his former employer was taken to an employment tribunal, but the parties settled before a final hearing. The settlement does not contain an admission of liability on the part of Micropathology Ltd, but they have published a public statement regarding the case and committed to carrying out equality and diversity training.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission provided funding and assistance with the case as part of its legal support scheme for race discrimination cases.