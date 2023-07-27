EHRC publishes annual report and accounts for 2022-23

Yesterday (Wednesday 26 July) we published our annual report and accounts for the 2022–23 financial year ending on 31 March.

As Britain’s equality regulator and National Human Rights Institution, the report highlights our work and achievements to challenge discrimination and protect people’s rights and freedoms over the past year.

From our legal support scheme to our inquiry into racial discrimination in the health and social care sector, we have taken action to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing society today.

