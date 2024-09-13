EHRC publishes annual report and accounts for 2023-24

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published its annual report and accounts for the 2023-24 financial year, ending 31 March 2024.

As Britain’s equality regulator, and an 'A' status National Human Rights Institution, the EHRC works to challenge discrimination and protect everyone’s rights and freedoms.

The breadth and impact of the work done to make Britain a fairer country over the past year is set out in the latest annual report.