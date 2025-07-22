Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
EHRC publishes annual report and accounts for 2024-25
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published its annual report and accounts for the 2024-25 financial year, ending 31 March 2025.
The annual report and accounts were submitted to the Minister for Women and Equalities, who laid them before Parliament on 21 July 2025.
The equality regulator and 'A' status National Human Rights Institution works to make Britain fairer by challenging discrimination and protecting everyone’s rights and freedoms.
The breadth and impact of the work done in the final year of the 2022 to 2025 strategic plan is set out in this report – the last annual report of Baroness Kishwer Falkner’s term as chairwoman.
The EHRC’s new strategic plan for 2025 to 2028 was launched on 26 March 2025.
