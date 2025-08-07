Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
EHRC publishes new research on socio-economic duty implementation ahead of introduction in England
The Equality and Human Rights Commission has published new research examining how the socio-economic duty operates in Scotland and Wales, as the UK government considers introducing similar legislation in England.
- New research explores the experiences of duty-bearers in Scotland and Wales, as public bodies in England prepare for UK government plans to roll out the socio-economic duty.
- Research finds widespread understanding of the socio-economic duty but differences in experiences of implementation in duty-bearers, who say they need more support including training, guidance and knowledge sharing.
- Findings also inform the equality regulator’s response to UK government call for evidence on equality law.
The socio-economic duty, set out in the Equality Act 2010, requires certain public bodies to consider how their strategic decisions might help to reduce inequalities associated with socio-economic disadvantage. However, this duty was not introduced alongside other sections of the Equality Act 2010. Instead, it was implemented by the devolved governments of Scotland in 2018 as the Fairer Scotland Duty and in Wales in 2021. Certain public bodies – or duty-bearers – in Scotland and Wales, including Scottish and Welsh Ministers and Special Health Boards, must comply with this duty following its introduction in their respective nations.
While the EHRC’s research notes duty-bearers in Scotland and Wales reported widespread understanding of the socio-economic duty, it also highlights differences in experiences of implementation between the two nations.
In Scotland, organisations reported that tackling socio-economic disadvantage has become part of strategic decision-making, but this does not always result in organisation-wide understanding or implementation of the duty. In Wales, there are more mixed views on the ease of implementation – although most organisations have developed processes or frameworks to support compliance.
The research identified several areas where public bodies would welcome additional support to improve implementation, including greater training, guidance and resources, better access to good practice, knowledge sharing networks with other duty-bearers and collecting reliable data on socio-economic disadvantage.
John Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“Our new research provides valuable insight to help inform effective implementation of the socio-economic duty in England.
“Public bodies in Scotland and Wales have been at the forefront of putting the duty into practice. While the UK government’s plans are yet to be finalised, our findings provide English bodies with the evidence to learn from their experiences, before the duty comes into force in England. We particularly note the desire expressed by organisations in Scotland and Wales for additional support to improve implementation.
“As Britain’s equality regulator, we plan to provide detailed advice on the introduction of the socio-economic duty in England once the UK government confirms its plans, including which organisations the duty will cover, how it will be regulated and enforced and how it will interact with the Public Sector Equality Duty.”
The research also informed the regulator’s recent response to the Office for Equality and Opportunity’s call for evidence on equality law. Based on the insights provided by public bodies in Scotland and Wales, the EHRC offered advice to the UK government to help shape its plans for implementation of the duty.
Notes to editors:
- For this latest research the EHRC sent survey invitations to 104 duty-bearers in Scotland and 39 in Wales. It received survey responses from 35 duty-bearers in Scotland and 20 in Wales. Five interviews were conducted with duty-bearers in Scotland, to gain a deeper understanding of their experiences.
- The results presented are based on a small number of duty-bearers in Scotland and Wales who chose to take part in the research. It was made clear to duty-bearers in Scotland and Wales that the survey was for research purposes, and that the information provided would not be used for compliance or regulatory purposes. The research may not capture the full range of the experiences of duty-bearers and should not be considered as providing robust statistical findings of organisations’ experience with the duty.
- The EHRC responded to the Office for Equality and Opportunity’s call for evidence on equality law as part of its statutory role to monitor and advise on the effectiveness of Britain’s equality laws, as well as the likely effect of any proposed changes. The submission was informed by its experience regulating existing equality protections, while anticipating that it would have a role in regulating and enforcing any future measures.
- As well as its findings on the implementation of the socio-economic duty, the EHRC presented evidence and recommendations on measures to address pay discrimination, combined discrimination and harassment in workplaces. While the EHRC has the expertise and capability to undertake enforcement activity, additional funds will be required to regulate any proposed new measures.
Related information
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/media-centre/news/ehrc-publishes-new-research-socio-economic-duty-implementation-ahead-introduction
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
EHRC comment on judicial review challenge brought by Good Law Project31/07/2025 10:15:00
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission comment on judicial review challenge brought by Good Law Project
EHRC publishes annual report and accounts for 2024-2522/07/2025 13:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published its annual report and accounts for the 2024-25 financial year, ending 31 March 2025.
Consultation on updates to services Code of Practice closes01/07/2025 13:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has closed its consultation on updates made to its Code of Practice for services, public functions and associations, following the Supreme Court’s judgment in For Women Scotland v Scottish Ministers.
Comment on Court of Appeal decision to refuse judicial review sought by Liberty27/06/2025 13:25:00
Comment given yesterday on Court of Appeal decision to refuse judicial review sought by Liberty.
Comment on court decision to refuse judicial review sought by Liberty09/06/2025 13:25:00
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, recently (06 June 2025) commented on the court decision to refuse judicial review sought by Liberty.
Update on arrangements for Code of Practice consultation15/05/2025 11:05:00
On 25 April the Equality and Human Rights Commission announced that it would undertake a public consultation on updates made to its statutory Code of Practice for services, public functions and associations, following the Supreme Court’s judgment in For Women Scotland v Scottish Ministers.
EHRC calls for national training standards for the restraint of children in response to government consultation on guidance14/05/2025 14:05:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) yesterday published its response to the Department for Education’s consultation on its ‘Use of reasonable force and other restrictive interventions guidance’.
An interim update on the practical implications of the UK Supreme Court judgment28/04/2025 13:25:00
Following the UK Supreme Court judgment in For Women Scotland v The Scottish Ministers, we are working to update our statutory and non-statutory guidance.