EHRC publishes plan to address biggest equality and human rights challenges in today’s Britain

Eradicating discriminatory practice in the use of artificial intelligence and online is among the priorities of a new strategy published today to tackle the most significant equality and human rights challenges facing modern Britain.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission’s strategic plan for 2022 to 2025 sets out six priority areas to improve the lives of everyone in the country as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. They are:

equality in a changing workplace

equality for children and young people

upholding rights and equality in health and social care

addressing the equality and human rights impact of digital services and artificial intelligence

fostering good relations and promoting respect between groups

ensuring an effective legal framework to protect equality and human rights

These priorities have been informed by views from people and organisations across Britain, as well as the EHRC’s thorough assessment of the data and evidence.

For the first time, the Commission will examine the implications for people’s rights in our increasingly digitalised society. This will ensure that any discriminatory practices in systems based on algorithms, whether in recruitment, public services or education, are identified and challenged.

The Commission will also work to foster good relations between different groups, particularly where divisive debate can reinforce prejudices or reduce social cohesion.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, chairwoman of the EHRC, said: