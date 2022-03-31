Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
EHRC publishes plan to address biggest equality and human rights challenges in today’s Britain
Eradicating discriminatory practice in the use of artificial intelligence and online is among the priorities of a new strategy published today to tackle the most significant equality and human rights challenges facing modern Britain.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission’s strategic plan for 2022 to 2025 sets out six priority areas to improve the lives of everyone in the country as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. They are:
- equality in a changing workplace
- equality for children and young people
- upholding rights and equality in health and social care
- addressing the equality and human rights impact of digital services and artificial intelligence
- fostering good relations and promoting respect between groups
- ensuring an effective legal framework to protect equality and human rights
These priorities have been informed by views from people and organisations across Britain, as well as the EHRC’s thorough assessment of the data and evidence.
For the first time, the Commission will examine the implications for people’s rights in our increasingly digitalised society. This will ensure that any discriminatory practices in systems based on algorithms, whether in recruitment, public services or education, are identified and challenged.
The Commission will also work to foster good relations between different groups, particularly where divisive debate can reinforce prejudices or reduce social cohesion.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, chairwoman of the EHRC, said:
“Our new strategy provides a roadmap for the Commission’s work over the next three years, signposting the important areas where we will focus our attention and resources.
“The strategy has been informed by views from people and organisations across the country, so we know that it reflects wider societal concerns about equality and human rights priorities in Britain.
“We will focus on where we can make a lasting, positive difference to people’s lives, while retaining the capacity to respond to emerging challenges.
“We will be fearless in deploying our powers to root out unlawful discrimination, improve equality outcomes, and protect and promote human rights.
“We look forward to working with our partners across Britain – governments, regulators, civil society and people in all walks of life – to deliver these priorities.”
Notes to editors
The strategy, which was laid before Parliament this week after a public consultation, sets out how we will build on existing work to ensure we are a strong regulator that is effective in enforcing compliance with equality and human rights law.
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/ehrc-publishes-plan-address-biggest-equality-and-human-rights-challenges-today%E2%80%99s
