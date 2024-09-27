Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
EHRC publishes updated workplace sexual harassment guidance ahead of change to law
Following consultation, Britain’s equality watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), has today published updated technical guidance for employers on the steps they can take to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.
- From 26 October 2024 employers must take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment of their workers, including by third parties
- Equality regulator publishes new guidance supporting employers to meet new legal obligations
- Employers must be proactive in assessing risk, identifying action and regularly review their processes.
Some of the actions recommended to employers in the guidance include:
- Developing and widely communicating a robust anti-harassment policy, which includes third party sexual harassment
- Undertaking regular risk assessments to identify where sexual harassment may occur and the steps that will be taken to prevent it
- Being proactively aware of what is happening in the workplace and any warning signs, by engaging with staff through 1-2-1s, surveys and exit interviews
- Monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of actions.
The update follows a change to the law made by the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act, which will have effect from 26 October 2024. The Act introduces a new legal duty on employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment of their workers (the ‘preventative duty’). Previously there was no proactive legal obligation on employers to take steps to prevent sexual harassment at work.
The Act also includes the ability for compensation in sexual harassment claims to be increased. If an employment tribunal finds a worker has been sexually harassed, it must consider whether the preventative duty has been met. If not, the employer can be ordered to pay an additional 25% (maximum) compensation.
The change in legislation also gives the EHRC power to take enforcement action where there is evidence of organisations failing to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment. Enforcement by the EHRC does not depend on an incident of sexual harassment having taken place.
The Worker Protection Act strengthens existing legal protections from workplace sexual harassment which can be inadequately addressed by employers. It can damage people’s careers, as well as their mental and physical health.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, yesterday said:
“Sexual harassment continues to be widespread and often under-reported. Everyone has a right to feel safe and supported at work.
“The new preventative duty coming into force on 26 October aims to improve workplace cultures by requiring employers to proactively protect their workers from sexual harassment.
“Employers will need to take reasonable steps to safeguard their workers. We have updated our guidance to ensure they understand their obligations and the kinds of steps they can take.
“We will be monitoring compliance with the new duty and will not hesitate to take enforcement action where necessary.”
Read: Sexual harassment and harassment at work – technical guidance
The EHRC has also updated it’s short 8-step guide for employers on sexual harassment in the work place.
Related information
- Sexual harassment and harassment at work: technical guidance
- Employer 8-step guide: Preventing sexual harassment at work
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/media-centre/news/ehrc-publishes-updated-workplace-sexual-harassment-guidance-ahead-change-law
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Natasha Abrahart: Parents back new guidance for universities to protect disabled students26/09/2024 13:25:00
The parents of Natasha Abrahart, a disabled student who took her own life in April 2018 on the day she was due to give a presentation to fellow students and lecturers, have backed new guidance for universities issued by the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
EHRC statement on changes to Winter Fuel Payment eligibility16/09/2024 15:10:00
EHRC statement given recently (13 September 2024) on changes to Winter Fuel Payment eligibility.
New guidance on AI and equality available to public sector bodies13/09/2024 11:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published new guidance to help the public sector embed equality considerations in their policies, including decisions to commission and/or use artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
EHRC publishes annual report and accounts for 2023-2413/09/2024 10:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published its annual report and accounts for the 2023-24 financial year, ending 31 March 2024.
Housing association employees win race discrimination case10/09/2024 11:20:00
One current and one former employee of London and Quadrant Housing Trust (L&Q) have received a financial settlement totalling £95,000, in a race discrimination case supported by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Equality watchdog publishes new guidance for employers supporting disabled staff with hybrid working05/09/2024 11:05:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission has published new resources to help employers understand their legal obligations and the practical steps they can take to best support disabled employees with hybrid working.
Pontins apologise for race discrimination, as equality watchdog announces action plan02/09/2024 11:25:00
Implementation of an action plan to tackle discrimination against Irish Travellers at Pontins has begun today.
Equality watchdog advises orchestra leaders on measures to stop sexual harassment in the music industry29/08/2024 16:05:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today, together with the Independent Society of Musicians (ISM), published a toolkit which will support orchestra managers and those with HR responsibilities to prevent sexual harassment in the industry.