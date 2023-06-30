EHRC response following Court of Appeal judgment on Rwanda asylum policy

The Court of Appeal this week (29 June) ruled that Rwanda is not a "safe third country" and the policy of deporting asylum seekers there is unlawful.

The EHRC has consistently highlighted the risks of this policy, urging the UK Government to ensure that it remain compliant with international human rights obligations.

The Court of Appeal ruling raises specific concerns about this asylum and immigration policy that risks exposing people to harm and placing the UK in breach of its legal obligations to protect human rights.

The EHRC will continue to perform our statutory role as a national human rights institution by offering guidance to the Home Office and the UK Government more widely to ensure they comply with equality and human rights legal obligations.

For more press information contact the Commission's media office on: 0161 829 8102