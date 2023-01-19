EHRC response following High Court judgment on AAA and others -v- Secretary of State for the Home Department

On 19 December 2022, the High Court judged that the government’s migration and economic development partnership policy is compatible with the UK’s obligations under international and domestic law.

We remind all public bodies discharging immigration functions to comply with the Public Sector Equality Duty set out in the Equality Act 2010, as well as with the Human Rights Act 1998.

It remains vital that the government takes action to reduce the serious threat to human life posed by trafficking and small boats crossing the Channel. We support the government’s commitment to reducing these risks and to establishing safe migration routes.

However, some genuine asylum seekers cannot access the safe routes currently available. Accordingly, we urge the government to improve the availability of such routes, including through providing for the ability to seek asylum prior to entry, not least to reduce the demand for people smuggling.

Following careful consideration of the High Court judgment we have identified four specific issues that we will press the Home Office to address: