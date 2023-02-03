EHRC response following judgment on Ms M Glover v Lacoste

“We welcome today’s ruling and the acknowledgment that Ms Glover, whose case we funded, was disadvantaged when her flexible working appeal was refused.

“No one should be disadvantaged because they have asked to work flexibly. Part-time and flexible working are important ways of enabling many people to participate in the labour market, for example those with caring responsibilities, such as Ms Glover.

“We recently welcomed the government’s commitment to take forward our recommendations to allow employees to make a flexible working request from day one of employment. We hope today’s judgment and the new Bill will improve future access to flexible working and help women to enter and stay in work.”

