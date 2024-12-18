EHRC statement on examples of incorrect single-sex spaces and gender self-identification guidance

In May 2024 the previous UK government launched a call for input seeking examples of policies or guidance which wrongly suggest that people have a legal right to access all single-sex spaces and services according to their self-identified gender.

The Office for Equality and Opportunity yesterday published its response. The Minister for Women and Equalities has written to the Equality and Human Rights Commission to share the findings and invite the equality regulator to examine the examples further as appropriate.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: