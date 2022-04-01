Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
EHRC urges fresh start with critics after UN body rejects requests to review its status
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has encouraged critics to reset relations after the UN body that assesses national human rights institutions rejected a request by campaigners to review the EHRC’s international accreditation.
The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions, through the Sub-Committee on Accreditation (SCA), last week rejected a complaint by Stonewall and other groups who had questioned the EHRC’s independence and effectiveness and sought a special review of the EHRC’s ‘A Status’.
The EHRC is now encouraging campaigners to work collaboratively with them to deliver a new three-year strategy to tackle some of the most significant equality and human rights challenges facing Britain today.
Marcial Boo, EHRC chief executive, said:
“The EHRC has a crucial role to play as a strong and independent regulator and many campaigning organisations share our goal: a Britain where no one is discriminated against for who they are.
“We are pleased that the Sub-Committee on Accreditation assessed evidence of our independence and effectiveness and upheld our position, declining a special review of our work.
“As we launch our new strategy, we are reaching out to organisations that have been critical of the EHRC, encouraging them to put aside past disagreements and to work with us and other like-minded organisations to protect everyone and to achieve a fairer society for all.”
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/ehrc-urges-fresh-start-critics-after-un-body-rejects-requests-review-its-status
