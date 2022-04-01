EHRC urges fresh start with critics after UN body rejects requests to review its status

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has encouraged critics to reset relations after the UN body that assesses national human rights institutions rejected a request by campaigners to review the EHRC’s international accreditation.

The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions, through the Sub-Committee on Accreditation (SCA), last week rejected a complaint by Stonewall and other groups who had questioned the EHRC’s independence and effectiveness and sought a special review of the EHRC’s ‘A Status’.

The EHRC is now encouraging campaigners to work collaboratively with them to deliver a new three-year strategy to tackle some of the most significant equality and human rights challenges facing Britain today.

Marcial Boo, EHRC chief executive, said: