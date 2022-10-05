Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
EHRC urges governments to work together on gender recognition reform
As the regulator of the Equality Act 2010, the Equality and Human Rights Commission upholds and enforces Britain's equality laws.
Our duty is to provide independent advice to governments on how new laws, and proposed changes to the law, might affect equality legislation.
In January this year, we called for more detailed consideration of proposals to reform the legal gender recognition process in Scotland.
We have now written to the Scottish and UK governments to set out the implications of the proposed legislation for the operation of the Equality Act. We urge both governments to work together to minimise the risk of uncertainty before the legislation proceeds.
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
The Equality and Human Rights Commission has a duty to enforce equality laws and defend human rights. We therefore consider all allegations of unlawful activities carefully and take action where necessary.
The use of artificial intelligence by public bodies is to be monitored by Britain's equality regulator to ensure technologies are not discriminating against people.
Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission Marcial Boo responded to the Department of Health and Social Care's (DHSC) Building Better Support plan to address the number of patients inappropriately detained in secure hospitals
One-stop shopping giant Costco and aviation business Swissport are among 28 organisations that are yet to comply with their legal obligation and report their gender pay gap data for 2021–22, following the 30 March and 4 April deadlines.
Lower-paid health and social care workers, who played a pivotal front-line role during the COVID-19 pandemic, experienced bullying, racism and harassment at work according to their evidence to an inquiry conducted by Britain's equality regulator, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Britain's equality regulator has launched a formal investigation into Pontins holiday parks due to continued concerns about discrimination against Gypsies and Travellers.
EHRC statement given yesterday on 'long Covid', disability and the Equality Act.
Hospitality bosses have agreed a strict zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment of staff in their venues with the launch of a new action plan yesterday.