EHRC urges governments to work together on gender recognition reform

As the regulator of the Equality Act 2010, the Equality and Human Rights Commission upholds and enforces Britain's equality laws.

Our duty is to provide independent advice to governments on how new laws, and proposed changes to the law, might affect equality legislation.

In January this year, we called for more detailed consideration of proposals to reform the legal gender recognition process in Scotland.

We have now written to the Scottish and UK governments to set out the implications of the proposed legislation for the operation of the Equality Act. We urge both governments to work together to minimise the risk of uncertainty before the legislation proceeds.

Read the letters: