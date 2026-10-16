Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
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EHRC writes to Green Party over ‘Zionism is racism’ motion
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission said: “We have written to the Green Party of England and Wales about its recently adopted ‘Zionism is racism’ motion to ask for more information and assess its practical implications and potential impact.
“We have received complaints alleging unlawful activity under the Equality Act 2010, including concerns that Jewish people could face discrimination because of their beliefs following the adoption of the motion. As with every complaint we receive, we will assess the information provided carefully and following that consideration take action where appropriate.
“We recognise that many Jewish people will be feeling vulnerable following the party’s motion. Political parties, like all duty-bearers, must comply with the Equality Act and take steps to avoid discrimination including on the grounds of race, religion or belief.
“We have guidance advising parties on their responsibilities under the Act and urge them to consider it. This could include reviewing party policies, practices or their application to identify areas of potential discrimination, harassment or victimisation that need to be addressed. In the case of the Green Party motion, compliance with the Equality Act is likely to hinge on the practical effects of the motion.
“We also recognise the right to freedom of expression is fundamental to our democracy and must be protected, even when dealing with complex and sensitive issues. The right to freedom of expression and the right to be free from discrimination are not mutually exclusive and must be considered together. We urge those in positions of authority to balance these rights appropriately and respectfully.”
Background
As part of its standard triage process, the EHRC considers evidence surrounding the complaints it receives. No decision on any potential enforcement action, including launching a formal investigation, has been taken in respect to the motion.
Related information
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/news/ehrc-writes-green-party-over-zionism-racism-motion
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