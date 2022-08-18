EU News
EIB to support Ryvu Therapeutics' discovery, research and development of new cancer treatments with €22 million
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €22 million (above 100 million polish zlotys) in financing to Ryvu Therapeutics, a Polish clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address unmet medical needs in oncology. The funding is being provided under the EIB's venture debt instrument, which is tailored to the specific financing needs of high-growth innovative companies. The European Fund for Strategic Investments, part of the Investment Plan for Europe, is backing this funding with a guarantee.
- Ryvu Therapeutics, an innovative biotech company, receives EIB financing to accelerate the development of new therapies to treat severe blood cancers and solid tumours, including further clinical development of the flagship project RVU120.
- The funding is guaranteed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments, the financial pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe.
The EIB's support will help Ryvu finance its development pipeline of new cancer treatments from discovery through to clinical trials. Ultimately, Ryvu aims to address the clinical limitations of current treatments in oncology and provide patients with access to innovative therapies for haematologic and solid tumours.
Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for an Economy that Works for People, yesterday said:
“I welcome this investment by the EIB, backed by the Investment Plan for Europe, in Polish company Ryvu Therapeutics. It is great news for Europe's competitiveness and its location as a research hub for innovations that change and save people's lives. The additional funding will go towards the discovery, research and development of innovative therapeutics to treat cancer patients. This investment will also support the regional economy and create highly skilled jobs in the process.”
EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska yesterday said:
“Financing projects within the field of research, development and innovation is one of the EIB's top priorities and is especially relevant today, as the world suffers from the health crisis caused by the pandemic. Support for innovative companies like Ryvu specialising in advanced biotech research is clearly needed and we are delighted to assist this ambitious company, which has a notable drug discovery and development track record. The EIB's investment will strengthen Ryvu Therapeutics' research, development and innovation capacity and competitiveness for the wider social benefit.”
Innovation, research, digital economy and the development of human capital are top priorities for the EIB Group. In 2021, the EIB Group's overall financing for innovation, digital transformation and human capital projects reached €20.7 billion worldwide, of which €1.5 billion went to Poland (up from €1.2 billion in 2020).
Pawel Przewiezlikowski, Chief Executive Officer of Ryvu Therapeutics yesterday said:
“We are very pleased to receive funding from the European Investment Bank, which plays such an instrumental role in providing financial support to innovation-driven companies like Ryvu that seek to develop new and potentially life-saving medicines,
“We would like to thank the EIB for their collaboration, as this funding will help Ryvu continue to advance our clinical-stage oncology pipeline, including RVU120 in clinical development for the treatment of hematologic and solid tumours, as well as earlier stage projects.”
Ryvu Therapeutics is already one of the main employers of highly qualified researchers in the biotech field in Poland. With research and development (R&D) activities based in Kraków, the additional investment in Ryvu will contribute to the creation of new highly skilled jobs and encourage economic growth in the region.
