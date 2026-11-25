Young people are leading the UK’s adoption of AI chatbots, with children and adults both turning to them for companionship, according to new Ofcom research.

New Ofcom research reveals that 81% of 8-17 year-olds in the UK say they have used an AI chatbot in the last six months, compared to 64% of GB adults

35% of children who use AI chatbots say they use them daily, with more than half using them for hobbies or homework, and

9% of users aged 8-17 have turned to them for company or someone to talk to

12% of adult chatbot users say they have interacted with an AI character, with half of these feeling emotionally connected to them

12% of adult chatbot users say they have used them for relationship and personal advice, 8% for mental health or emotional wellbeing support, while 25% sought medical advice

Ofcom’s publication of its discussion paper on AI companionship , together with new data surveys of GB adults’ and UK children’s usage of AI chatbots and companion apps, comes as the Government plans to strengthen the regulation of chatbots under the Online Safety Act.[1]

How children and adults are using chatbots

Our survey found that among UK children aged 8-17 who use chatbots:

35% say they use them daily, while 82% say they use them at least weekly;

54% say they use them to answer questions or explore interests;

53% say they use them for schoolwork or homework; and

35% of teenagers aged 13-17 who use chatbots say they have engaged in roleplay with a chatbot.

Among those children who say they use chatbots for advice or someone to talk to (48%), three in ten (29%) say they turn to them because they are always available or respond more quickly than friends.

And among GB adults who use chatbots:

8% say they have used chatbots for mental health or wellbeing-related purposes;

12% say they have used them for personal advice, such as help with relationships;

25% say they have used them to look up medical advice; and

12% say they have interacted with AI-generated characters.

Among the adults using chatbots for various types of advice or someone to talk to (50%), a quarter of these say they do so because the technology responds more quickly than friends.

How parents see children’s use of AI chatbots

Our survey results indicated that most parents feel informed about their child's AI use. Three quarters of parents of chatbot users (76%) say they feel confident that they know what their child uses AI chatbots for, with 68% thinking their child uses them in a similar way to a traditional search engine.

Around seven in 10 (68%) parents overall say they understand how AI chatbots work, while 72% of parents of chatbot users believe their child is aware of chatbot limitations and downsides.

Around eight in 10 parents of chatbot users say they value AI chatbots helping children learn new things (85%), supporting with schoolwork and homework (78%), encouraging independent learning or problem solving (77%), and helping children organise, plan or manage tasks (76%).

However, around half of parents of chatbot users (49%) say they worry children may become lazy or outsource answers and thinking to chatbots, while almost four in ten (38%) believe children may not learn properly or undertake enough independent research if they rely on AI.

The emergence of AI companions

Our research into AI companionship suggests that an increasing number of people in the UK are using chatbots for companionship purposes, through both general-purpose AI tools and chatbots explicitly designed as companions to support character or roleplay-based conversations. Younger people appear to engage with AI companions more intensively and frequently than older age groups.

AI companions can offer users many benefits – from advice to mental health support. However, they can also pose profound risks, for example they may produce harmful content such as eating disorder and suicide content. They could also be designed in a way that may encourage overuse, as excessive interactions with AI companions may distort users’ perceptions of reality.

Our report explores how the technical design of AI companions can enable them to produce outputs that feel conversational, personalised and relationship-like. Ofcom’s analysis indicates that the more humanlike AI chatbots appear to users, the more likely users are to engage with the system. At the same time, the longer adults engage with AI chatbots, the more likely they are to perceive them as humanlike.

How adults feel about AI chatbots

Ofcom’s survey of GB adults reveals that 12% of adult who use chatbots say they have interacted with an AI character. Of these users, half say they feel emotionally connected to them, 16% say they feel ‘very’ emotionally connected, and one in seven said they sometimes forgot it was an AI and not a real person (14%).

Adults from minority ethnic groups (39%) and younger users aged 18-24 (34%) were more likely to say they feel supported by their chatbots than all GB adults who use chatbots (23%).

Regulation of chatbots

Some AI chatbots are already regulated under the UK’s Online Safety Act. However, some chatbots currently fall outside of the regime – for example if they only allow people to interact with the chatbot itself or don’t search multiple websites when giving responses to users.

The UK Government plans to strengthen the regulation of chatbots, including by introducing a ban on under-18s accessing sexualised chatbot experiences and by introducing mandatory breaks for children as they use chatbots, which could include some forms of AI companions. The Government also plans to introduce illegal harms duties on the providers of chatbots.

What’s next

We will continue to examine how adults and children in the UK are using AI companions and chatbots, the benefits these technologies may provide, as well as their risks.

Through our media literacy work, Ofcom will continue to build understanding of the skills, knowledge and confidence that adults and children across the UK need to engage with chatbot services, including how to evaluate the reliability of AI-generated content and make informed decisions about when and how to use these tools.

Andrew Breeze, Ofcom’s Director of Tech Policy, yesterday said:

“AI chatbots are becoming an increasingly common part of people’s digital lives. While these tools can provide positive experiences for users, they can pose risks. “It’s crucial that we understand how and where children and adults are using these services so that we can ensure everyone can benefit from them safely and the appropriate safeguards are in place.”

Notes to Editors