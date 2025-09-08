Eight interesting facts about Autumn

Autumn is a season of transition, marking the shift from the warmth of summer to the chill of winter.

In the UK, autumn is celebrated for its vibrant colours, changing weather, and rich traditions.

In this blog we’ll be looking at interesting eight facts about autumn that highlight its beauty and significance.

1. Autumn marks the transition from summer to winter

Autumn is the bridge between the hot days of summer and the cold months of winter. Temperatures begin to cool, and days become shorter as the season progresses. This change is felt not only in the weather but also in the natural world, as plants and animals prepare for the coming winter.

2. The autumn equinox brings balance

The autumn equinox occurs around 22 or 23 September, when day and night are approximately equal in length. This astronomical event signals the official start of autumn and is celebrated in many cultures. Occasionally, the equinox can fall on 24 September, a rare occurrence that last happened in 1931 and won’t happen again until 2303.

3. Animals prepare for winter

Autumn is a busy time for wildlife. Squirrels gather nuts, birds migrate to warmer climates, and bears begin to fatten up for hibernation. These behaviours are triggered by the changing temperatures and shorter days, ensuring animals are ready for the challenges of winter.

4. The science behind autumn leaf colours

The vibrant reds, yellows, and browns of autumn leaves are the result of chlorophyll breaking down. As the green pigment fades, other pigments such as carotene and anthocyanin become visible. The most striking colours occur when a dry summer is followed by sunny autumn days and cold, but not freezing, nights.

5. People born in autumn live longer

A study in the Journal of Aging Research found that babies born during the autumn months are more likely to live to 100 than those born during the rest of the year.

6. The term ‘fall’ is North American

While ‘autumn’ is the preferred term in the UK, ‘fall’ is commonly used in North America. The word ‘fall’ refers to the falling leaves that characterise the season. Both terms are correct, but ‘autumn’ has its origins in Latin, while ‘fall’ emerged in English during the 16th century.

7. Persephone's return

In Greek mythology, autumn began when Persephone was abducted by Hades to be the Queen of the Underworld. In distress Persephone's mother, Demeter (the goddess of the harvest), caused all the crops on Earth to die until her daughter was allowed to return, marking spring.

8. Autumn is rich in cultural traditions and holidays

Autumn is associated with a variety of cultural events and holidays, including Halloween and Thanksgiving. These traditions reflect the season’s themes of change, harvest, and preparation for winter. In the UK, autumn also brings the start of the storm season, with the Met Office naming storms that have the potential to cause significant impacts.

