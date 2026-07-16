Eight men charged over rape and child sexual abuse offences in South Wales

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Gwent Police to charge eight men in connection with the sexual exploitation of children.

Shafaq Mohammed, 58, Syed Mohammed Ashan Taqvi, 65, Mohammed Sheikh Abdul Hannan, 54, Kevin Lawrence, 54, Sheikh Mohammed Tahir Ullah, 73, Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, 58, Shakeel Babur, 58, Murad Ali, 57, have been charged with offences alleging the sexual abuse and rape of children as part of a grooming gang operating in South Wales, in the 1980s and 1990s.

Jenny Hopkins, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said:

“We have decided to prosecute eight men with rape and child sexual abuse charges for alleged offending during 1985 to 1996 – following a Gwent Police investigation into organised grooming gang activity in South Wales.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with the Gwent Police as they carried out their investigation.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”



Detective Chief Superintendent of the Gwent Police, Andrew Tuck said:

“Operation Oak is a complex and long-running investigation into group-based child sexual exploitation in Newport, Abergavenny and Swansea. Through our partnership with the CPS, we have now reached this significant stage in which eight men have been charged.

“At the heart of our investigation has been supporting victims. Together with specialist agencies, we are continuing to provide support to them.

“I know investigations of this nature are likely to cause concern in our communities but it’s vital to the victims in this case and the integrity of the investigation that nothing in posted on social media which could impact the court proceedings.

“Anyone who reports child abuse will be taken seriously, and we would urge anyone who has suffered abuse or has concerns about someone who may be suffering to come forward. We will listen to you and investigate all offences, and also ensure you have access to any help or support you need.”



