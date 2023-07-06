Eight organisations named for failing to report gender pay gap data

Multi-award winning, Merseyside-based customer service business The Contact Company and nationwide firm Mach Recruitment Limited are among eight organisations that have missed deadlines to report 2022–23 data on the average difference in pay in their companies between men and women, known as the ‘gender pay gap’.

Organisations that do not publish the data receive a warning notice from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) threatening formal enforcement action, including enforceable action plans or investigations, if they are in breach of equality law. Then, if organisations do not implement the required actions, the EHRC can seek a court order to impose an unlimited fine.

In April and May 2023, the EHRC sent warning notices to 730 organisations that had missed 2022-23 reporting deadlines on 30 March and 4 April. Almost 700 of these have now reported. But eight still have not, the full list is now available on our website.

Private sector organisations across Britain, and English public bodies with 250 or more employees, are required by law to publish their gender pay gap information each year.

English public sector employers are required to provide their gender pay gap information by 30 March, with private and voluntary sector employers across Britain and some public sector bodies in England required to provide the information by 4 April.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission said:

“The requirement to report data on the pay gap between men and women helps companies to understand and address pay inequality. Fairer workplaces attract staff, engage employees, and create productive work environments. “We know that this pay gap information is the most impactful when it is used to drive action. That’s why we continue to recommend that the government introduces a requirement on eligible employers to produce detailed action plans setting out how they will close their pay gaps. “As Britain’s equality regulator, we’re charged with enforcing the law. We’re writing to those who are yet to report this year and will take enforcement action where appropriate."

