Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Eight organisations named for failing to report gender pay gap data
Multi-award winning, Merseyside-based customer service business The Contact Company and nationwide firm Mach Recruitment Limited are among eight organisations that have missed deadlines to report 2022–23 data on the average difference in pay in their companies between men and women, known as the ‘gender pay gap’.
Organisations that do not publish the data receive a warning notice from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) threatening formal enforcement action, including enforceable action plans or investigations, if they are in breach of equality law. Then, if organisations do not implement the required actions, the EHRC can seek a court order to impose an unlimited fine.
In April and May 2023, the EHRC sent warning notices to 730 organisations that had missed 2022-23 reporting deadlines on 30 March and 4 April. Almost 700 of these have now reported. But eight still have not, the full list is now available on our website.
Private sector organisations across Britain, and English public bodies with 250 or more employees, are required by law to publish their gender pay gap information each year.
English public sector employers are required to provide their gender pay gap information by 30 March, with private and voluntary sector employers across Britain and some public sector bodies in England required to provide the information by 4 April.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission said:
“The requirement to report data on the pay gap between men and women helps companies to understand and address pay inequality. Fairer workplaces attract staff, engage employees, and create productive work environments.
“We know that this pay gap information is the most impactful when it is used to drive action. That’s why we continue to recommend that the government introduces a requirement on eligible employers to produce detailed action plans setting out how they will close their pay gaps.
“As Britain’s equality regulator, we’re charged with enforcing the law. We’re writing to those who are yet to report this year and will take enforcement action where appropriate."
Notes to Editors:
- Alongside the Chartered Management Institute, we published guidance to help organisations write their own action plan. ”
- Last year, 28 organisations failed to report their gender pay gap on time. Following EHRC action, these organisations have all now reported their pay gaps.
- One organisation missed the deadline in 2021-22 has also missed the deadline in 2022-23. They are Mach Recruitment Limited.
Press contact details
For more press information contact the Commission's media office on:
0161 829 8102
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/eight-organisations-named-failing-report-gender-pay-gap-data
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Former soldier wins appeal after facing religious discrimination, with help of equalities watchdog04/07/2023 13:25:00
A former soldier who faced discrimination while in the British Army, due to his beliefs as a practicing Muslim, has brought a successful claim against the Ministry of Defence, with help from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
EHRC response following Court of Appeal judgment on Rwanda asylum policy30/06/2023 15:10:00
The Court of Appeal this week (29 June) ruled that Rwanda is not a "safe third country" and the policy of deporting asylum seekers there is unlawful.
Illegal Migration Bill: rights watchdog ‘seriously concerned’29/06/2023 13:25:00
The Illegal Migration Bill risks ‘exposing people to serious harm and placing the UK in breach of its international legal obligations to protect human rights’.
AI safeguards ‘inadequate’, watchdog warns28/06/2023 09:10:00
Proposals to regulate Artificial Intelligence fall short of what’s needed to tackle the risks to human rights and equality, Britain’s equality watchdog has warned.
EHRC response to ICEC report 'Holding Up a Mirror to Cricket'27/06/2023 13:25:00
A Spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission has responded to ICEC report 'Holding Up a Mirror to Cricket'.
EHRC ‘disappointed’ in Supreme Court care home judgment22/06/2023 10:15:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission intervened in an appeal brought by the mother of Jackie Maguire, a person who had Down’s syndrome and learning disabilities.
Response to Public Order Act and proposed thresholds for the definition of ‘serious disruption’12/06/2023 15:25:00
Response to Public Order Act and proposed thresholds for the definition of ‘serious disruption’.
Our response to the UN's concluding observations of the Committee on the Rights of the Child02/06/2023 16:20:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission responded to the UN's concluding observations of the Committee on the Rights of the Child
Statement following recent commentary on our advice regarding the definition of 'sex' in the Equality Act11/05/2023 10:10:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission provides a statement following recent commentary on our advice regarding the definition of 'sex' in the Equality Act