Eight suppliers on Tech Innovation Framework are announced by NHS Digital

Eight suppliers have successfully bid to join a new framework designed to increase innovation and choice in the primary care IT market.

The Tech Innovation Framework aims to empower GPs and commissioners by giving them access to a wider range of digital products, enabling them to deliver better care.

The framework will be a blueprint for introducing the next generation of standards for IT systems, with prospective suppliers required to deliver six core functions in general practice - patient information maintenance, appointments management, recording consultations, prescribing, referral management and resource management.

An invitation to tender was launched in June and now the eight successful suppliers have been named as:

EMIS Health

Eva Health Technologies

The Flame Lily Healthcare (CheckUp Health)

MedicalDirector (TelstraHealth UK)

John White PM

Medicus Health

Ouris Health

OX.DH (Oxford Digital Health)

They will develop new GP clinical systems in line with the framework over the next 18 months. The solutions will be available for commissioners to procure from NHS Digital’s Buying Catalogue once they meet minimum compliance standards on the Digital Care Services Catalogue.

Helen Clifton, Executive Director for Product Delivery at NHS Digital, yesterday said:

“This is a key part of the next stage of the GP IT Futures programme, which aims to move towards open, cloud-based systems which can be accessed over the internet on any device. “We are putting patients at the heart of everything we do by ensuring primary care benefits from the very latest technology that gives GPs access to innovative digital products which make their jobs easier and enhances the care they provide. “We want to ensure that system suppliers produce safe, easy to use systems that enhance the user experience, are built to adapt at pace and meet accessibility standards.”

The Tech Innovation Framework is the third framework to launch under the Digital Care Services Buying Catalogue, along with GP IT Futures and the Digital First Online Consultation and Video Consultation framework.

The Digital Care Services Buying Catalogue allows health and care organisations to find, compare and order assured tools and solutions from multiple frameworks. This enables primary care providers to use approved suppliers that have been assured against a common set of standards.

Primary care organisations are being invited to become early adopters of the new GP core clinical systems, available through the Tech Innovation Framework. Support and funding is available to discover and deploy new solutions – more details are here.

