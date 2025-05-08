Eight Welsh businesses celebrated in The King’s Awards for Enterprise

Welsh recipients announced in third year of The King’s Awards for Enterprise - the UK’s most prestigious business awards.

Businesses from Bridgend to Wrexham recognised, with each playing a key role in the UK Government’s mission for economic growth.

Winners across three different categories: Innovation, International Trade and Sustainable Development.

The recipients of The King’s Awards for Enterprise recently [6 May] announced, celebrating the achievements of leading businesses from across the UK and Channel Islands.

Eight Welsh businesses across a range of different sectors have been recognized by His Majesty The King as among the best in the country, highlighting the ambition, ingenuity, and success of our diverse business community.

The businesses awarded cover a variety of sectors including industrial lasers, medical equipment, and baking, and are based around the country, from Wrexham to Bridgend and Welshpool.

One Welsh company was awarded for their innovative practices, five for their achievements in international trade and one for their sustainable development.

By supporting more people into work, developing new innovations and exporting the best Britain has to offer around the world, businesses like these play a key role in the UK Government’s mission to go further and faster for economic growth, and put more money in more working people’s pockets as part of the Plan for Change.

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports recently said:

There are some excellent Welsh businesses recognised in this year’s King’s Awards for Enterprise: from Spectrum Technologies’ pioneering laser equipment to Bluestone Resort’s commitment to environmental responsibility. I wish the winners every success as they continue to grow, innovate and prosper, and commend the invaluable contributions they have already made to communities at home in Wales and abroad, helping to boost the UK economy.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens recently said:

I congratulate all eight Welsh businesses who have won awards. From baking to medical devices to sustainable holidays, their work shows the best of business right across Wales, producing and exporting high quality products and services. By working with talented Welsh enterprises to create well-paid local jobs and economic growth, the UK Government is delivering on its Plan for Change.

This year’s recipients include Spectrum Technologies, a global leader in the supply of industrial laser wire-processing equipment for the aerospace industry. Based in Bridgend, they have been recognised in the International Trade category.

Dr Peter Dickinson, Chairman and Chief Technology Officer at Spectrum Technologies, recently said:

Spectrum is very excited and proud to be a winner of the King’s Award for Enterprise. The Company faced huge challenges with Covid but our team of employees have really pulled together and helped turn a difficult situation around, more than doubling sales over the last few years. The King’s Award is a tribute to their combined efforts, as well as a reflection on the company’s global market-leading position supplying specialised laser wire processing equipment to the aerospace industry.”

Bluestone Resort is situated in the heart of the Pembrokeshire countryside. The park has been designed to reconnect families with nature in a responsible fashion, and as such they have received an award in the Sustainable Development category.

William McNamara OBE, CEO and Founder of Bluestone, recently said:

Receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development is a hugely exciting and rewarding milestone for everyone at Bluestone National Park Resort in Pembrokeshire. Our ethos is centered on the three pillars of sustainable development: actively protecting natural ecosystems, growing the local economy and supporting local communities. This has become our operational blueprint. The King’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development gives us many reasons to celebrate, recognising the importance of our work as we continue to protect our planet for future generations.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise were previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and were renamed two years ago to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 59th year, has awarded over 8,000 companies since its inception in 1965.

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants – the King’s representatives in each county – will be presenting the Awards to businesses locally throughout the year. One representative from each winning business will also be invited to a special royal reception event.

Eligible businesses are free to apply for one or more categories. The recipients pass a robust assessment process, judged by experts from industry, academia, the voluntary sector, a representative from the Welsh Government and senior officials in Whitehall. On that basis, each year, The King’s Awards for Enterprise recipients are recommended by the Prime Minister.

Richard Harris, Head of Trade at the Welsh Government and a judge on this year’s panel recently commented: