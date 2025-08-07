Eighty years on from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the world should not forget the devastation wrought by nuclear weapons

EXPERT COMMENT

The breakdown of nuclear diplomacy, misleading talk of ‘limited’ nuclear war and a lack of public awareness have produced a dangerously heightened risk.

This week marks the 80th anniversary of the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the US at the end of the Second World War, the first and to date only use of nuclear weapons.

Almost a century on, it is easy to forget the devastating impact of the attacks. Between 110,000 to 210,000 people were killed by the bombs and their immediate aftermath. Entire communities were wiped out in seconds, while emergency services collapsed and hospitals were obliterated. Tens of thousands more died over the following decades from radiation-induced illnesses and cancer.

For survivors of the bombings, known as hibakusha, the psychological and social toll spanned generations. Many of them faced not only chronic health issues, but also social stigma and discrimination. Some survivors struggled to find employment or romantic partners due to physical disfigurement or fears of genetic illness. To this day, Japan remains the only country where long-term, intergenerational impacts of nuclear weapons have been studied in depth.

