Elections Bill biggest reform to our democracy in half a century, says IPPR

Dr Parth Patel, associate director at IPPR, responded to the Representation of the People Bill

“Power and influence are distributed unequally in British society. Too many people feel locked out of the political process, which often favours the powerful and the wealthy.

“At the last election, only one in two people voted. We are trapped in a doom loop of low turnout and unresponsive government.

“This Bill is a significant step forward to break out of that. It represents the biggest reform to our electoral system in half a century, reducing the grip of the powerful and giving greater voice to those who go unheard.

“Those who claim this is gerrymandering are simply wrong. These proposals are about political equality, where each of us, regardless of background or circumstance, have an equal chance to shape the decisions that affect our lives.

“But this should be the beginning, not the end. Parliament should build on this Bill with a more demanding set of reforms to clean up the political system. Now is the time to put an end to corruption in British democracy."

IPPR has heavily influenced the government’s Elections Bills. Its recommendations that feature in the Bill include:

Reducing the voting age to 16

Improving voter registration, including assisted and automated registration

Political donation reforms, including strengthened rules on company donations, Know Your Donor checks and tighter requirements for unincorporated associations

More politics and citizenship education in schools

Dr Parth Patel is available for interview

CONTACT

Liam Evans, head of news and media, 07419 365 334 l.evans@ippr.org

NOTES TO EDITORS