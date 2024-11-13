Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Elections well run but improvements needed on postal voting and to tackle abuse of candidates
July’s general election was well run and the vast majority of voters were able to cast their ballot. However, improvements are needed to address the difficulties that prevented some postal and overseas voters from taking part, according to a report published by the Electoral Commission today.
The report, based on research on the 2024 UK general election and the May local elections, also found unacceptable levels of abuse and intimidation of candidates. Just over half of candidates (55%) said they were abused or intimidated during the election campaign, with women and ethnic minorities particularly targeted.
The Commission has recommended a number of improvements to the system to address these challenges.
- The Commission will support the Speaker’s Conference and co-ordinated action by a range of partners to urgently tackle candidate abuse and intimidation:
- Police forces and prosecutors should continue to treat allegations and cases of election-related intimidation seriously. Those committing offences against candidates and campaigners should face significant sanction
- Political parties should ensure that membership rules emphasise respect for other campaigners, and take appropriate action to sanction members found to have abused or harassed campaigners
- Social media and online platforms should help develop improved screening tools for candidates’ digital profiles, to remove abusive content and identify perpetrators.
To ensure voters can vote easily and securely, the Commission recommends:
- Revising the deadline for applications for postal votes and introducing more voting options for those who do not receive theirs on time.
- Reforming how overseas voters receive ballot papers, and testing options such as voting in embassies and consulates.
- Expanding the list of ID accepted at polling stations, such as the Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card and the 18+ Student Oyster photocard, and digital IDs.
Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, said:
“It is encouraging that UK voters retain high levels of confidence in the electoral system, and the vast majority had a positive experience of voting at the general election. However, that wasn’t the case for everyone, with some postal and overseas voters unable to participate as they should. We will work with governments and others to improve the system.
“The level of harassment and intimidation faced by candidates is particularly concerning, and requires urgent and coordinated action. Those standing for public office should not be subjected to abuse. It is deterring some people from standing to be candidates, and inhibiting how some engage with voters – both of which risk weakening our robust democratic debate. We’ll work with partners to implement effective solutions.
“There is now a window of opportunity to make these crucial improvements, ahead of the 2026 Welsh and Scottish elections, and a future UK general election.”
The full list of recommendations can be found in the report.Recommendations relating to the implementation of voter ID were published by the Commission in September.
Notes to editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
o enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
o regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
o using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish Parliaments.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/elections-well-run-improvements-needed-postal-voting-and-tackle-abuse-candidates
