Electoral Commission calls for improvements to voter ID accessibility in Wales

Most voters attending a polling station at the July 2024 UK Parliamentary general election were able to vote, according to a new report on the implementation of voter ID from the Electoral Commission.

Only 0.07% of people in Wales who tried to vote at a polling station were unable to do so because they did not present an accepted form of ID.

Commission research found high levels of awareness, with 89% of people in Wales aware of the requirement following a widespread public information campaign ahead of the election. This is comparable with awareness in Northern Ireland (89%) where the requirement has been in place since 2003.

However, public opinion research carried out for the Commission found that around 1% of people in Wales who chose not to not vote at the general election said their decision was related to the voter ID requirement, suggesting that the requirement is potentially discouraging some people from voting.

The Commission is therefore recommending changes to make it easier for those who do not already have ID to vote. The UK Government should:

Review the list of accepted ID to identify any additional documents that could be added, such as the Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card.

Undertake and publish a review of the Voter Authority Certificate and consider whether it could be issued digitally to encourage greater take up.

Enable registered voters who do have accepted ID to make an attestation at their polling station on behalf of someone who does not have accepted ID – known as ‘vouching’.

Rhydian Thomas, Head of the Electoral Commission, Wales said:

“This was the first time all voters across Wales were required to show photographic ID at a general election, and the data shows almost everyone was able to do so successfully. However, our research shows that the need for ID discouraged some people from voting – and we don’t want to see any voters lose their say.

“Public awareness of the need for voter ID is high across Wales, but there are still groups of voters that are less likely to be aware of the need to show ID or that do not have an accepted form. Everyone eligible should have the opportunity to vote, which is why we are recommending changes that will support those who do not currently have ID and improve the accessibility of elections, while maintaining the security of the process.

“The Commission will review how our public campaigns and other work can continue to support the effective implementation of voter ID and minimise the barriers to voting.”

The Commission’s independent analysis, compiling polling station data and public opinion research from across Wales, found:

0.2% of people who went to vote at a polling station were initially turned away, but two thirds of these people returned later in the day and were able to vote. The remaining 0.07% did not return and did not vote.

89% of people were aware of the voter ID policy, though awareness was lower amongst young people (79%), and people from ethnic minority communities (81%).

58% of people said they were aware they could apply for a Voter Authority Certificate if they did not have an accepted form of ID.

9,402 people in Wales applied for a Voter Authority Certificate between January 2023, when the service first launched, and 26 June 2024, the application deadline for the UK general election. Applications were lower than expected with only 3,750 being submitted in Wales between the election being called and the deadline.

The evidence suggests that the requirement affected some people more than others. People from lower social grades who did not vote were more likely to say it was because they did not have any accepted ID than those in a higher social grade.

The Commission will continue to monitor which groups are less likely to have access to the required proof of ID and assess how our campaign activity can best reach these groups.

Notes to editors

The UK Government signalled in its manifesto that it will “address the inconsistencies in voter ID rules that prevent legitimate voters from voting”, including the case of HM Armed Forces Veteran Cards.

The requirement to show photo ID won’t be required for Senedd and local elections.

The requirement to show photo ID at the polling station in Great Britain was introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act. The requirement was already in place in Northern Ireland.

Data on polling station voters recorded as turned away, and the reasons for refusals, was captured by polling station staff across Great Britain and reported to the Commission.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 5863 adults. Sample size in Wales was 1,223 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 4th - 26th July 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults by age, gender, region, social grade and ethnicity.

The Commission has run public awareness campaigns about voter ID since the policy was launched. For the general election, we targeted our activity at audiences less likely to be aware of the requirement or to have a form of ID. We will continue to target these audiences in the future through a mixture of paid-for advertising, partnership work with local authorities and organisations, press, and social media.

The Commission’s full election report will be published later this year. This will draw on our full suite of evidence and data, including our surveys of candidates, Returning Officers, and polling station staff, and feedback from charities and civil society organisations.

The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by: enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency



The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish Parliaments.