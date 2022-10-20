Electoral Commission closes investigations into five political parties

Investigations into five political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines of £1,500 in one case. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.

Investigations where we found offences:



Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, recently said:

“Political finance laws are in place to make sure the system is transparent and accurate. The requirements for political parties are clear so it’s disappointing when they are not met.

“In the case of the Liberal Democrats, our investigations found offences related to the late reporting of donations and its spending return from the 2019 UK general election.

“Where we find offences, we do not automatically issue sanctions. We balance the evidence and take into consideration a range of factors before making our final decision.”