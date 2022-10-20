Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Electoral Commission closes investigations into five political parties
Investigations into five political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines of £1,500 in one case. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.
Investigations where we found offences:
|Who we investigated
|What we investigated
|What we found
|Outcome
|A Better Way to Govern (political party)
|Late delivery of annual statement of accounts
|Late delivery of annual statement of accounts
|No sanction
|Democratic Network (political party)
|Incomplete quarterly donations reports
|Incomplete quarterly donations reports
|No sanction
|Holland on Sea & Eastcliff matters (political party)
|Late delivery of annual statement of accounts
|Late delivery of annual statement of accounts
|No sanction
|Liberal Democrats GB (political party)
|
Late reporting of donations
Late payment of invoices
Payment of invoices received late
|
Late reporting of donations
Late payment of invoices
Payment of invoices received late
|5 fines totalling £1,500
|Political Unity for Progress (political party)
|Late delivery of annual statement of accounts
|Late delivery of annual statement of accounts
|No sanction
Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, recently said:
“Political finance laws are in place to make sure the system is transparent and accurate. The requirements for political parties are clear so it’s disappointing when they are not met.
“In the case of the Liberal Democrats, our investigations found offences related to the late reporting of donations and its spending return from the 2019 UK general election.
“Where we find offences, we do not automatically issue sanctions. We balance the evidence and take into consideration a range of factors before making our final decision.”
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk
Notes to Editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh, and Scottish parliaments.
- This release forms part of the Commission’s regular monthly investigations update, an important part of its commitment to deliver transparency in political finance in the UK. Information of this nature is published routinely on the third Tuesday of each month. Details for sanctions from previous months are available.
- Penalties imposed by the Commission go into the Consolidated Fund. This is managed by HM Treasury and not the Electoral Commission.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/electoral-commission-closes-investigations-five-political-parties
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Electoral Commission welcomes PACAC report on the work of the Commission20/10/2022 16:10:00
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) of the UK Parliament has today published a report on the work of the Electoral Commission, following an inquiry launched in September 2020.
Northern Ireland Assembly election well-run, but barriers to voting remain22/09/2022 11:10:00
Voters in Northern Ireland are confident that May’s Assembly election was well-run with the vast majority satisfied with the process of voting and registering to vote, according to a report published today by the Electoral Commission.
Young voters in Wales need more support to engage in elections22/09/2022 09:25:00
More education and engagement is needed to support young voters to understand and participate in Welsh elections, according to recent research and analysis by the Electoral Commission.
Political parties report £12.5m donations and loans in Q2 202206/09/2022 12:05:00
Political parties in Great Britain and Northern Ireland have reported accepting a total of £12,544,172 in donations and public funds in the second quarter of 2022 (April to June), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission. The total is made up of donations to 21 parties, and compares to £12,046,046 reported in the same period in 2021.
Have your say on the accessibility of voting30/08/2022 12:20:00
Members of the public are invited to have their say on measures to improve the accessibility of polling stations as part of a new public consultation.
UK political parties’ accounts published17/08/2022 15:15:00
Financial accounts of political parties and accounting units have been published today by the Electoral Commission. The accounts of 18 political parties and ten accounting units in the United Kingdom with income or expenditure over £250,000 have been published.
Monthly update – concluded investigations16/08/2022 15:10:00
Details of the investigations concluded in the last month have been published today by the Electoral Commission. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.
Early voting pilots in Wales were well run but more work is needed to reform voting02/08/2022 13:05:00
A report published today by the Electoral Commission shows that pilots of early voting held in May were well run. It highlights that while only a small number of people chose to vote early, they were satisfied with their experience of voting.